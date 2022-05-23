About this Course

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Adjective Clauses

9 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

More Adjective Clauses

7 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

3 hours to complete

Preparing to Write Using Adjective Clauses

5 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Writing with Adjective Clauses

1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization

Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences

