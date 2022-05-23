Writing with Adjective Clauses

Do you have a hard time describing things, people, and places in English? This course will show you how to be more descriptive in your writing by incorporating adjective clauses in complex sentences. You will begin each course learning some basic information about adjective clauses. Then, we’ll get into the specifics of how to identify and use adjective clauses and the pronouns that begin them. In the last part of the course, you’ll demonstrate what you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll wrote in week 1, and you’ll see just how much adjective clauses can improve your writing.
This course is part of the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Adjective Clauses
This week, before you start learning about adjective clauses, you’ll write a paragraph. Why? Because at the end of the course, you’re going to compare what you can write now with what you’ll be able to write then--after you’ve learned about adjective clauses.
More Adjective Clauses
Hi! Welcome back. I hope you now feel like you have a basic understanding of why and how we use adjective clauses. In the next part of the course, you’ll learn to create adjective clauses with "whose," with prepositions, and with "where" and "when." For each of these, you’ll watch video lessons, do independent practice, and check your understanding with quizzes. Finally, you’ll apply what you learned this week by writing sentences using these new types of adjective clauses. We’ll go step-by-step to help you feel confident expressing your ideas in new ways using adjective clauses. Let’s get started!
Preparing to Write Using Adjective Clauses
By now, you’ve learned a great variety of relative pronouns, so it’s time to learn the finishing touches that will allow you to perfect your adjective clauses. First, you’ll find out how to use commas correctly in adjective clauses. Then, you’ll learn how to avoid the most common adjective clause errors so that you can write them with accuracy. Finally, you’ll hear some tips for using adjective clauses effectively in a paragraph or longer piece of writing. By week’s end, you’ll have all the knowledge and practice necessary for using adjective clauses correctly in your writing. Let’s do it!
Writing with Adjective Clauses
Hi again! This week, we’ll purely focus on writing with adjective clauses. First, you’ll learn about your writing assignment: to write a paragraph about a favorite restaurant--again! You did this in Week 1, but this time, you’re going to write a new paragraph that shows off everything you’ve learned in this course. After you write, you’ll compare the two paragraphs, and I think you’re going to see just how much more advanced your writing is now--thanks to adjective clauses. Finally, you’ll end the course by evaluating another learner’s use of adjective clauses. Good luck!
About the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
This specialization is for English learners who want to write with greater sentence complexity. Through three courses, you’ll learn how to identify adverb, adjective, and noun clauses and how to avoid making common mistakes associated with each type. You will also learn how to use the three types of complex sentences to express your ideas in more sophisticated ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.