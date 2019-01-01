Chevron Left
Back to Writing with Adjective Clauses

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Writing with Adjective Clauses by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Do you have a hard time describing things, people, and places in English? This course will show you how to be more descriptive in your writing by incorporating adjective clauses in complex sentences. You will begin each course learning some basic information about adjective clauses. Then, we’ll get into the specifics of how to identify and use adjective clauses and the pronouns that begin them. In the last part of the course, you’ll demonstrate what you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll wrote in week 1, and you’ll see just how much adjective clauses can improve your writing....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder