This is the second course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this course, you will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting sentences. You'll learn about two types of conjunctions, many other types of connectives, and adverb clauses. You'll also learn about how to punctuate all of these expressions and the types of sentences they create. All of this is grammar you must know to have a high fluency in English.
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Conjunctions and Punctuation
In this first week, you will learn about the different types of conjunctions in English. You'll learn the meaning of each one and how to use them in sentences. You'll also learn how to punctuate sentences with conjunctions correctly.
Connectives and Punctuation
This week, you'll continue learning how to join ideas with correct grammar and punctuation. You'll learn about transition words and prepositional phrases and how to punctuate them correctly.
Subordinating Conjunctions and Punctuation
This week, you'll start learning about writing complex sentences. Adding complex sentences to your skills will make your sentences have more variety. To learn about complex sentences, you'll find out what adverb clauses are and how to punctuate them in your sentences. Have fun!
Reduced Adverb Clauses and Punctuation
In the final week, you will learn a more advanced way to write complex sentences. You will do this by reducing the adverb clauses. Again, learning to do this will add variety to your speaking and writing. Enjoy the last week of the course!
Amazing course, the teachers make all the difference, they teach all grammar in a perfect way which makes it had to be forgotten. All thanks for their work
It's very good and excellent course. It helped me to improve my grammar skills. I suggest this course to everyone who wants to learn English or improve their english skils.
It is a perfect course. Tough grammar rules were taught in an easy way. Now I can write concise sentences.
It is a very useful course esp when you want to learn editing and proofreading. I liked all the materials and lectures. The instructor is very lucid and clear. It is higly recommeded course.
About the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
This specialization follows our Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization and includes more advanced grammar concepts such as noun clauses and conditionals. You'll also learn how to blend verb tenses effectively and how to punctuate sentences correctly. This specialization is useful for non-native English speakers who want to improve their fluency or native speakers who want to improve their accuracy in using English for academic or professional purposes.
