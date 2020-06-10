This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this class, you will learn about the advanced grammar concepts of noun clauses and conditionals. You will learn about several different types of each and get lots of practice using them appropriately. This may seem like difficult grammar, but this course will make them easy to understand. These grammar points are essential for any learner trying to master fluency in the English language.
This course is part of the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Noun Clauses
This week, you will learn about the important grammar point of noun clauses. There are several types of noun clauses, and using these in your writing or speaking can make your English sound more advanced and interesting.
More Noun Clauses
This week, you'll continue learning about noun clauses and different ways to use them. You'll learn how to make sentences with reported speech and how to add variety to sentences by reducing noun clauses. Have fun!
"Ever" Words and Conditionals
Now, you'll learn about another kind of noun clause. After that, you will learn about conditionals. Conditionals seem a little tricky at first, but they're fun to learn. Finally, you'll learn how to talk about wishes.
More Conditionals
In the final week of the course, you'll about more types of conditionals and how to writes sentences that mix various conditionals. You'll also learn how to omit "if" from some conditional sentences. This seems like some of the most challenging grammar in English, but you will find that it's not that difficult. Have fun learning it!
Reviews
- 5 stars84.34%
- 4 stars13.38%
- 3 stars1.26%
- 2 stars0.25%
- 1 star0.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NOUN CLAUSES AND CONDITIONALS
this specialization is better than the other one by this university the theory they give is good and understandable\n\nchallenging course
New amazing knowledge from the best teacher. Thank You, Mrs. Emily and Mrs. Jake
I have learned so many important grammar rules in this course. I do not regret at all taking this course.
you had some typos in the reading material but I loved the course, I found it very well presented and entertaining (both Emily and Jake are very good actresses :))
About the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
This specialization follows our Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization and includes more advanced grammar concepts such as noun clauses and conditionals. You'll also learn how to blend verb tenses effectively and how to punctuate sentences correctly. This specialization is useful for non-native English speakers who want to improve their fluency or native speakers who want to improve their accuracy in using English for academic or professional purposes.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.