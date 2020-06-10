About this Course

13,330 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,602 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Noun Clauses

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

More Noun Clauses

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

"Ever" Words and Conditionals

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

More Conditionals

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NOUN CLAUSES AND CONDITIONALS

View all reviews

About the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization

Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder