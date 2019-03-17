Chevron Left
Back to Noun Clauses and Conditionals

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Noun Clauses and Conditionals by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
392 ratings
107 reviews

About the Course

This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this class, you will learn about the advanced grammar concepts of noun clauses and conditionals. You will learn about several different types of each and get lots of practice using them appropriately. This may seem like difficult grammar, but this course will make them easy to understand. These grammar points are essential for any learner trying to master fluency in the English language. Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

Top reviews

BR

Aug 23, 2021

The Instructors were very good. The method of teaching was very captivating and fun. Big Thanks for the instructors who made this course available.

KK

Sep 5, 2020

this specialization is better than the other one by this university\n\nthe theory they give is good and understandable\n\nchallenging course

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 109 Reviews for Noun Clauses and Conditionals

By Rafael M C

Mar 17, 2019

This course has been wonderfully designed. It's a great way to understand complex grammar topic easily. The instructors, the videos and the exercises have helped me a lot and I do recommend it to students of the language and teachers. Congrats to the whole team behind it!

By Li Y

Mar 6, 2019

I love this course! It's interesting and helpful :)

By Octavio P

Jan 29, 2019

Good and useful course.

By Yan L

Oct 23, 2018

For me, who doesn't know how to use conditionals correctly, this course is very useful.

By Muhammad U

Jul 12, 2018

Great course, such difficult concepts were taught with great fun.

By Rishabh S

Mar 11, 2019

Descriptive and easy course to learn from scratch

By Anibal H S

Jan 18, 2017

Excellent course. Congratulations.

By Cristina F

Oct 29, 2018

Excellent

By Mohamed K M A

Mar 4, 2019

good job

By T. K Y

Sep 25, 2019

I believe most of us, in terms of learning English, learned from a non-native speaker of English at beginning level (or even higher levels). It is fine. I somehow find learning from native speakers tends to be more understandable towards the learning materials. Thanks for Coursera I have the chance to learn from native speakers now.

By Pore J

Apr 15, 2017

One of great courses, I found significant improvement of my grammar.

By Deleted A

Sep 28, 2018

This course enabled me to convey my feelings more effectively. Often, we agree with a lot conditions. In such situations, non-native speakers of English face great difficulties. This course is very important to have a good understanding of English.

By Nima G M

Oct 4, 2020

Perfect course. All the subjects from introducing the "Noun clauses and conditionals" to reducing "Noun clauses and conditionals" are covered. It is also covered different words one could use instead of "would" and "if".

By Petrov A Y

Feb 26, 2017

It was incredible to accomplish this course. Due to skills of teachers all necessary rules became easy to understand. "Whatever you learn - You take it all - It is your choice!" (Status Quo)

By Ruslana K

Apr 30, 2020

Thank you! It was good experience! There were many different assignments, that were really helpfull in better memorizing this grammatical material. Thank you a lot!

By Rebar S A

Feb 25, 2018

It was an excellent course. I got a lot of new grammar staffs in a funny way. Thank you Emily and Jacke you are amazing teachers.

By Nisha N

Aug 18, 2020

This course helps you to understands a lot of details of grammar. It is a good course for a non-native speaker.

By Cornelia M L

Jan 29, 2018

Love this course. I like how detailed each lesson. I can easily understand it.

By 李宁

Jun 9, 2018

Great course for beginners! Practice materials was being really helpful!

By Tola A

Jun 17, 2017

I further increased my English speaking and writing skills. Nice job!

By Jess H

Mar 29, 2018

This course is really helpful! The teachers are truly stunning!!!!!!

By Iffran M

Feb 4, 2017

this is very nice course.We can learn a lot from this course.

By Ampol A

Jan 3, 2018

W1 - Completed

W2 - Completed

W3 - Completed

W4 - Completed

By Alexander E

Feb 12, 2017

Excellent course! Thank you!

By Ram D S

Feb 2, 2017

This is very nice course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder