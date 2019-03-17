BR
Aug 23, 2021
The Instructors were very good. The method of teaching was very captivating and fun. Big Thanks for the instructors who made this course available.
KK
Sep 5, 2020
this specialization is better than the other one by this university\n\nthe theory they give is good and understandable\n\nchallenging course
By Rafael M C•
Mar 17, 2019
This course has been wonderfully designed. It's a great way to understand complex grammar topic easily. The instructors, the videos and the exercises have helped me a lot and I do recommend it to students of the language and teachers. Congrats to the whole team behind it!
By Li Y•
Mar 6, 2019
I love this course! It's interesting and helpful :)
By Octavio P•
Jan 29, 2019
Good and useful course.
By Yan L•
Oct 23, 2018
For me, who doesn't know how to use conditionals correctly, this course is very useful.
By Muhammad U•
Jul 12, 2018
Great course, such difficult concepts were taught with great fun.
By Rishabh S•
Mar 11, 2019
Descriptive and easy course to learn from scratch
By Anibal H S•
Jan 18, 2017
Excellent course. Congratulations.
By Cristina F•
Oct 29, 2018
Excellent
By Mohamed K M A•
Mar 4, 2019
good job
By T. K Y•
Sep 25, 2019
I believe most of us, in terms of learning English, learned from a non-native speaker of English at beginning level (or even higher levels). It is fine. I somehow find learning from native speakers tends to be more understandable towards the learning materials. Thanks for Coursera I have the chance to learn from native speakers now.
By Pore J•
Apr 15, 2017
One of great courses, I found significant improvement of my grammar.
By Deleted A•
Sep 28, 2018
This course enabled me to convey my feelings more effectively. Often, we agree with a lot conditions. In such situations, non-native speakers of English face great difficulties. This course is very important to have a good understanding of English.
By Nima G M•
Oct 4, 2020
Perfect course. All the subjects from introducing the "Noun clauses and conditionals" to reducing "Noun clauses and conditionals" are covered. It is also covered different words one could use instead of "would" and "if".
By Petrov A Y•
Feb 26, 2017
It was incredible to accomplish this course. Due to skills of teachers all necessary rules became easy to understand. "Whatever you learn - You take it all - It is your choice!" (Status Quo)
By Ruslana K•
Apr 30, 2020
Thank you! It was good experience! There were many different assignments, that were really helpfull in better memorizing this grammatical material. Thank you a lot!
By Rebar S A•
Feb 25, 2018
It was an excellent course. I got a lot of new grammar staffs in a funny way. Thank you Emily and Jacke you are amazing teachers.
By Nisha N•
Aug 18, 2020
This course helps you to understands a lot of details of grammar. It is a good course for a non-native speaker.
By Cornelia M L•
Jan 29, 2018
Love this course. I like how detailed each lesson. I can easily understand it.
By 李宁•
Jun 9, 2018
Great course for beginners! Practice materials was being really helpful!
By Tola A•
Jun 17, 2017
I further increased my English speaking and writing skills. Nice job!
By Jess H•
Mar 29, 2018
This course is really helpful! The teachers are truly stunning!!!!!!
By Iffran M•
Feb 4, 2017
this is very nice course.We can learn a lot from this course.
By Ampol A•
Jan 3, 2018
By Alexander E•
Feb 12, 2017
Excellent course! Thank you!
By Ram D S•
Feb 2, 2017
This is very nice course.