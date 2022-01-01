- English Grammar
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Gain Confidence Using Advanced Grammar Structures . Diversify how you express yourself in academic and professional settings.
About this Specialization
Designed for those already in the industry.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Verb Tenses and Passives
This is the first course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this course, you will review the verb tenses that you learned in beginning English classes and learn about a few tenses you may not know very well. In all, you'll cover all 12 of the English verb tenses and passive verb forms. Most importantly, you'll learn how to blend these tenses, which is what native speakers frequently do. This course is vital to your becoming a more fluent English speaker.
Conjunctions, Connectives, and Adverb Clauses
This is the second course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this course, you will learn about a lot of different ways to join ideas to make more complex and interesting sentences. You'll learn about two types of conjunctions, many other types of connectives, and adverb clauses. You'll also learn about how to punctuate all of these expressions and the types of sentences they create. All of this is grammar you must know to have a high fluency in English.
Noun Clauses and Conditionals
This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this class, you will learn about the advanced grammar concepts of noun clauses and conditionals. You will learn about several different types of each and get lots of practice using them appropriately. This may seem like difficult grammar, but this course will make them easy to understand. These grammar points are essential for any learner trying to master fluency in the English language.
Advanced Grammar & Punctuation Project
If you have taken the three courses in this specialization, you have learned a lot of grammar in the past few months. This will be a big help to your studies or your career. This project will help you process what you've learned and help you remember it forever. In this course, you will create a grammar portfolio of the difficult or interesting English grammatical structures that you studied in the previous courses. Your portfolio will include several items that you create, such as two scripts that you will write, in which you showcase proper use of grammar points you've learned. You will then record a video performing each script and using the grammar. You can record these two videos alone or with friends. You can be creative and make funny skits like your teachers did in all of the fun videos you watched in this specialization or use your own creative style. The items you create for your portfolio will help you review the material you've learned and will be a memorable project that you can keep with you long after this course ends.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
