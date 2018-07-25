Being able to adeptly use adjective clauses in speaking and writing is useful for upper level English learners. Adjectives and adjective clauses are very common in English, so students need to be able to understand them when they see them or hear them. Students often struggle to bring complexity to their speaking and writing and adjective clauses can be a great way to do this.
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
This is the second course in the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. Here, you will learn all about adjectives and adjective clauses. These are very important for making your sentences interesting and more complex. In this course, you'll learn the rules for using adjectives and adjective clauses correctly.
In the first module, you will review what adjectives are and how to use them correctly in English. Then you'll learn about adjective phrases. You'll have plenty of chances to practice this material.
In this module, you will learn about adjective clauses. Like adjectives and adjective phrases, adjective clauses describe or modify nouns. You will learn what an adjective clause looks like and how to use them correctly to make your sentences more complex.
Now, you'll learn about some other common types of adjective clauses. Keep in mind what you already know as it will help you learn these new structures.
In this last module, you will learn a different way to use adjective clauses. It is different but very common and, therefore, important.
It was a good course where the instructors used simple language to make us understand the concepts. Keep up the good work.
Teachers speak very clear. Videos and tests are so useful. Thank you for helping everybody all over the world. Best Regards
Excellent course for what I needed! I have a deeper understanding of adjectives clauses and will be revisiting it from time to time to refresh my memory.
Very helpful course, a big thank from coursera for it's effort, specially for Refugees in Indonesia very very helpful and very clear explanation. thanks again
This specialization covers common topics in intermediate grammar, such as perfect verb tenses and adjective clauses. It will also cover "tricky English" grammar topics that learners of English often find frustrating. The capstone will give you a chance to review all of the knowledge you've learned in the courses and create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends.
