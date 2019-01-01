Judy Hu has over fifteen years of English teaching experience with teenagers and adults on three continents. She holds a Cambridge Certificate in English Language to Adults, a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology/Business, and a Master’s degree in Education. She is also a certified scoring professional of TOEIC, TOEFL, and GRE examinations. An active member of the California Association of Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages, she has served in diverse roles including Orange County Chapter Treasurer and Workshop Registration Coordinator. In her free time, she enjoys playing Backgammon and Scrabble, taking luxurious naps with her cat, listening to her collection of 200 CD albums, and driving out of the city to see the stars.