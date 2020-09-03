If you have taken the three courses in this specialization, you have learned a lot of grammar in the past few months. This will be a big help to your studies or your career. This project will help you process what you've learned and help you remember it forever. In this course, you will create a grammar portfolio of the difficult or interesting English grammatical structures that you studied in the previous courses. Your portfolio will include several items that you create, such as two scripts that you will write, in which you showcase proper use of grammar points you've learned. You will then record a video performing each script and using the grammar. You can record these two videos alone or with friends. You can be creative and make funny skits like your teachers did in all of the fun videos you watched in this specialization or use your own creative style. The items you create for your portfolio will help you review the material you've learned and will be a memorable project that you can keep with you long after this course ends.
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
This project will help you process and review the grammar and punctuation you've learned and help you remember it forever. To get started, you'll review the grammar and punctuation that you've been learning and create a graphic organizer.
This week, you will start planning your videos and thinking about the grammar that you want to use. Then you'll write the first script and submit it for feedback. Get ready to be creative!
This week, you will write your second script and submit it for feedback on it. Try to think of a different plot and use different grammar points. Then spend some time trying out different equipment and software that you could use to create your videos.
You should be finished writing your scripts. Now, you should start recording your first video. Working with technology takes more time than you might expect, so don't get behind.
I cannot review others submissions as there are none. I am about to finish my course. I just need to review 3 submissions in week 6
I love the teachers and the design of this course. It is student-friendly and not boring at all. Many Thanks! ❤️
This specialization follows our Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization and includes more advanced grammar concepts such as noun clauses and conditionals. You'll also learn how to blend verb tenses effectively and how to punctuate sentences correctly. This specialization is useful for non-native English speakers who want to improve their fluency or native speakers who want to improve their accuracy in using English for academic or professional purposes.
