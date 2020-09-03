About this Course

6,943 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Start the Project

4 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Keep Writing

4 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Practice and Start Recording

3 hours to complete
1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED GRAMMAR & PUNCTUATION PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization

Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder