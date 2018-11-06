MR
Apr 28, 2021
I cannot review others submissions as there are none. I am about to finish my course. I just need to review 3 submissions in week 6
MV
Sep 3, 2020
I love the teachers and the design of this course. It is student-friendly and not boring at all. Many Thanks! ❤️
By Yan L•
Nov 6, 2018
There is not a lot to learn, but it allows you to have a full review of what you've learnt before.
By luciana a a•
Nov 4, 2020
The first courses that are part of this specialization are really great. The idea of the project is as well really nice, however I was unlucky to do it in a session in which people were submitting anything, copying the script and this really lowered my experience. The first four modules were really worth it but the project was a disappointment for me.
By Nikolaeva M A•
Jun 5, 2020
I really liked the course. It has very detailed info about grammar rules that I found highly interesting and useful. Some of the materials were too simple to understand although some were complicated even for a good English speaker. Anyway, I got a lot of new skills and recommend this course to everyone who'd like to improve English grammar skills or learn something new.
By Mouna A R•
Apr 29, 2021
By Khan Z A•
Aug 9, 2020
This has been a fun experience
By Laura D•
Aug 7, 2020
Easy to complete it.
By Kelly R•
Apr 5, 2021
It's really nice, but it takes months without peers to review and some post incorrect submissions.
By Ms. V•
Sep 4, 2020
By Cristi�n A G•
Dec 14, 2020
Excelent course! It helps me to overview and apply all what I learned in the first three courses. Thanks!
By Trần Q N•
Aug 19, 2020
nothing in particular I guess...*scratch head*
By More V•
Jun 24, 2018
Fantastic! I have learned too much!
By Do X N (•
Jul 14, 2021
Very Helpful
By Van C V•
May 8, 2019
Great course
By Daniel H M A•
Aug 29, 2020
Excellent!
By GERARDO P M•
Aug 25, 2020
EXCELLENT
By Phạm M N•
Jul 31, 2020
findian
By HungNTCE160019•
Nov 17, 2021
great
By Vuong B M (•
Aug 12, 2021
good
By ARISTOTELIS K K•
Jul 21, 2017
I enjoyed every minute of it..!