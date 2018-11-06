Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Grammar & Punctuation Project by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
75 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

If you have taken the three courses in this specialization, you have learned a lot of grammar in the past few months. This will be a big help to your studies or your career. This project will help you process what you've learned and help you remember it forever. In this course, you will create a grammar portfolio of the difficult or interesting English grammatical structures that you studied in the previous courses. Your portfolio will include several items that you create, such as two scripts that you will write, in which you showcase proper use of grammar points you've learned. You will then record a video performing each script and using the grammar. You can record these two videos alone or with friends. You can be creative and make funny skits like your teachers did in all of the fun videos you watched in this specialization or use your own creative style. The items you create for your portfolio will help you review the material you've learned and will be a memorable project that you can keep with you long after this course ends. You must be able to create and share videos in order to complete this course....

Top reviews

MR

Apr 28, 2021

I cannot review others submissions as there are none. I am about to finish my course. I just need to review 3 submissions in week 6

MV

Sep 3, 2020

I love the teachers and the design of this course. It is student-friendly and not boring at all. Many Thanks! ❤️

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Advanced Grammar & Punctuation Project

By Yan L

Nov 6, 2018

There is not a lot to learn, but it allows you to have a full review of what you've learnt before.

By luciana a a

Nov 4, 2020

The first courses that are part of this specialization are really great. The idea of the project is as well really nice, however I was unlucky to do it in a session in which people were submitting anything, copying the script and this really lowered my experience. The first four modules were really worth it but the project was a disappointment for me.

By Nikolaeva M A

Jun 5, 2020

I really liked the course. It has very detailed info about grammar rules that I found highly interesting and useful. Some of the materials were too simple to understand although some were complicated even for a good English speaker. Anyway, I got a lot of new skills and recommend this course to everyone who'd like to improve English grammar skills or learn something new.

By Mouna A R

Apr 29, 2021

By Khan Z A

Aug 9, 2020

This has been a fun experience

By Laura D

Aug 7, 2020

Easy to complete it.

By Kelly R

Apr 5, 2021

It's really nice, but it takes months without peers to review and some post incorrect submissions.

By Ms. V

Sep 4, 2020

I love the teachers and the design of this course. It is student-friendly and not boring at all. Many Thanks! ❤️

By Cristi�n A G

Dec 14, 2020

Excelent course! It helps me to overview and apply all what I learned in the first three courses. Thanks!

By Trần Q N

Aug 19, 2020

nothing in particular I guess...*scratch head*

By More V

Jun 24, 2018

Fantastic! I have learned too much!

By Do X N (

Jul 14, 2021

Very Helpful

By Van C V

May 8, 2019

Great course

By Daniel H M A

Aug 29, 2020

Excellent!

By GERARDO P M

Aug 25, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Phạm M N

Jul 31, 2020

findian

By HungNTCE160019

Nov 17, 2021

great

By Vuong B M (

Aug 12, 2021

good

By ARISTOTELIS K K

Jul 21, 2017

I enjoyed every minute of it..!

