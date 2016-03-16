About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Academic English: Writing Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Grammar
  • Punctuation
  • Grammar
  • Writing

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Verb Tenses and Conjunctions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Compound and Complex Sentences

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

More Commas, Parallel Structure, and Sentence Variety

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Academic English: Writing Specialization

Academic English: Writing

