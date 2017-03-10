About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Grammar
  • Grammar
  • Perfect Tenses
  • English Language
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Simple, Progressive, and Perfect Verb Tenses Review

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Perfect Progressive Tenses

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Passives and Perfect Modals

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Blending Tenses

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VERB TENSES AND PASSIVES

