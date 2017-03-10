This is the first course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this course, you will review the verb tenses that you learned in beginning English classes and learn about a few tenses you may not know very well. In all, you'll cover all 12 of the English verb tenses and passive verb forms. Most importantly, you'll learn how to blend these tenses, which is what native speakers frequently do. This course is vital to your becoming a more fluent English speaker.
This course is part of the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Simple, Progressive, and Perfect Verb Tenses Review
In the first week of this course, you will get to know your classmates and review the verb tenses of English that you have probably learned before. It's always important to review and make sure your foundation is solid before learning new grammar. Use this week to fill in any gaps you have in your understanding of nine verb tenses of English.
Perfect Progressive Tenses
This week, you'll learn about the final three verb tenses in English. Then you will be familiar with all 12 English verb tenses. These will combine the perfect tenses with the progressive tenses. Because you already know those tenses, learning these new ones should be fairly easy.
Passives and Perfect Modals
In this week, you'll learn about some more complicated verbs. Passives and perfect modals will take what you already know about verb tenses and add some more layers to it. Studying these will improve your fluency in written and spoken English.
Blending Tenses
In the final week of the course, you'll learn about one of the most difficult but necessary aspects of verb tenses. You will learn how to blend or mix them to talk about the past, present, and future naturally. Learning to do this will help you become a more fluent speaker and writer of English.
I had been learning tenses at several courses just before I found this one. I found it extremely useful and so interactive! Moreover, the teachers are so creative and so lovely unusual!
This course helped to understand verb tenses as well passives, I have improved my knowledge regarding these things and I am very happy and confident.
Really usefull if you have some english knowledge, but you are not absolutely sure if you are using the correct tense. Videos are really fun! I love the teachers!!
Nice comprehensive course for folks to review verb forms and use. The videos were cheesy and fun... nice addition to liven the course up a bit. Nom bagels!
About the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation Specialization
This specialization follows our Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization and includes more advanced grammar concepts such as noun clauses and conditionals. You'll also learn how to blend verb tenses effectively and how to punctuate sentences correctly. This specialization is useful for non-native English speakers who want to improve their fluency or native speakers who want to improve their accuracy in using English for academic or professional purposes.
