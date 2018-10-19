NN
Feb 14, 2021
ED
Dec 11, 2020
I had been learning tenses at several courses just before I found this one. I found it extremely useful and so interactive! Moreover, the teachers are so creative and so lovely unusual!
By sneha b•
Oct 19, 2018
It was a very good course.We make so many mistakes without realizing. Especially mixing of tenses while speaking.
A big Thank you to all my teachers.
By BHAGI R L•
Aug 27, 2019
The course content designed by UCI is very creative. The conversations on video clips are very funny. Thanks to Jake and Emily, who have been working at UCI to assist this program.
By Nuria G C•
Mar 11, 2017
Really usefull if you have some english knowledge, but you are not absolutely sure if you are using the correct tense. Videos are really fun! I love the teachers!!
By Urban L•
Mar 2, 2019
Teachers are the funniest, the explanation is clear. This course is funny, useful even in audit mode, very helpful. sincerely thanks a lot.
By Maricela C C C•
Mar 28, 2019
Llegar a la cuarta semana, realizar la tarea que evaluarán tus compañeros, esperar días para que te evalúen, realicé 33 revisiones para conseguir que alguien me evaluara, me evaluaron 2 compañeros, por no conseguir la evaluación mínima de mis compañeros, reprobé. La falta de este curso: que tu aprobación dependa de otras personas y más de su puntaje otorgado. No vale el esfuerzo, ni las horas dedicadas a este curso, sólo porque una persona me evalúo mal. Esto debería depender sólo de uno mismo, no de otras personas.
To arrive to the fourth week, to realize the task that your companions will evaluate, to wait days to evaluate you, I made 33 revisions to obtain that someone evaluated to me, 2 companions evaluated me, for not obtaining the minimum evaluation of my companions, I reprobated. The lack of this course: that your approval depends on other people and more than your score awarded. It is not worth the effort, nor the hours dedicated to this course, just because one person misjudged me. This should depend only on oneself, not on other people.
By james g•
Mar 7, 2018
I am a native speaker and have a career which has me constantly writing, however, this was a very useful course just to clarify verb tenses which, in English, can be confusing. The video are absolutely fun to watch and the teachers are excellent at illustrating language use. Thank you
James
By Hassan R R•
Feb 14, 2018
It was really useful and clear instructed course for me.
I am really thankful of teachers and all who served their in making the course.
By Hasib N R•
Aug 7, 2020
This particular course helps me a lot to realize the difference of all tenses and specially the past tense application. Many many thanks to all my respectable teachers.
By Saw A R•
Jan 2, 2019
really helpful and useful for who are non native speaker in English. learned a lot of grammar her. thanks Coursera
By Hakeem W•
Mar 29, 2019
Great course for learning English.
By Michael P M•
Feb 24, 2019
Amazing course!
Thank you so much!
By Eleonora D•
Dec 12, 2020
By Aisyah D M•
Sep 1, 2021
I'm so happy, this course helped me a lot improving my grammar skills during the Pandemic, it also has short videos that are enjoyable to watch and easy to understand. Thank you UCI
By poemyat t•
Jun 8, 2021
I have learned a lot grammar in this course. It is really help me. I was too bad in grammar, now I got to know which I confused before.
Teacher Jake and Emily, Thank you so much.
By Atifah A•
Dec 3, 2018
the best online course
By Aygun•
Feb 28, 2019
Excellent. Thanks.
By Nahed J•
Jan 30, 2019
Amazing course!
By Li Y•
Feb 6, 2019
Wonderful!
By Rafael M C•
Feb 27, 2019
This is a great course! The materials, the videos, the activities and specially the teachers are wonderful. Grammar is objectively contextualised and explained very well. I had a nice time and learned a lot. If you want to review or expand your grammar knowledge, this is the course to pick. Well done to the whole team behind it!
By Natia B•
Feb 15, 2021
I am endlessly grateful for this course. I’ve learned so much. And let me tell you something, I’ve enjoyed the videos from our teachers better than any Netflix movie I had been binge watching.
By SULTAN S A•
Mar 24, 2019
its very nice course and good to learn on line, but I face some difficulty in gramper
By Nourmohamad•
Mar 16, 2019
Thank you so much for this course it was very interesting.
By لؤي م•
Apr 5, 2019
it was a nice course , have a many benetiful information
By Enana Y•
Feb 7, 2019
One of the best courses.. I enjoyed every minute of it.
By Deleted A•
Dec 1, 2018
Best collection of all basic information on the topic.