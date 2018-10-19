Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Verb Tenses and Passives by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
1,640 ratings
477 reviews

About the Course

This is the first course in the Learn English: Advanced Grammar and Punctuation specialty. In this course, you will review the verb tenses that you learned in beginning English classes and learn about a few tenses you may not know very well. In all, you'll cover all 12 of the English verb tenses and passive verb forms. Most importantly, you'll learn how to blend these tenses, which is what native speakers frequently do. This course is vital to your becoming a more fluent English speaker. Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

Top reviews

NN

Feb 14, 2021

I am endlessly grateful for this course. I’ve learned so much. And let me tell you something, I’ve enjoyed the videos from our teachers better than any Netflix movie I had been binge watching.

ED

Dec 11, 2020

I had been learning tenses at several courses just before I found this one. I found it extremely useful and so interactive! Moreover, the teachers are so creative and so lovely unusual!

By sneha b

Oct 19, 2018

It was a very good course.We make so many mistakes without realizing. Especially mixing of tenses while speaking.

A big Thank you to all my teachers.

By BHAGI R L

Aug 27, 2019

The course content designed by UCI is very creative. The conversations on video clips are very funny. Thanks to Jake and Emily, who have been working at UCI to assist this program.

By Nuria G C

Mar 11, 2017

Really usefull if you have some english knowledge, but you are not absolutely sure if you are using the correct tense. Videos are really fun! I love the teachers!!

By Urban L

Mar 2, 2019

Teachers are the funniest, the explanation is clear. This course is funny, useful even in audit mode, very helpful. sincerely thanks a lot.

By Maricela C C C

Mar 28, 2019

Llegar a la cuarta semana, realizar la tarea que evaluarán tus compañeros, esperar días para que te evalúen, realicé 33 revisiones para conseguir que alguien me evaluara, me evaluaron 2 compañeros, por no conseguir la evaluación mínima de mis compañeros, reprobé. La falta de este curso: que tu aprobación dependa de otras personas y más de su puntaje otorgado. No vale el esfuerzo, ni las horas dedicadas a este curso, sólo porque una persona me evalúo mal. Esto debería depender sólo de uno mismo, no de otras personas.

To arrive to the fourth week, to realize the task that your companions will evaluate, to wait days to evaluate you, I made 33 revisions to obtain that someone evaluated to me, 2 companions evaluated me, for not obtaining the minimum evaluation of my companions, I reprobated. The lack of this course: that your approval depends on other people and more than your score awarded. It is not worth the effort, nor the hours dedicated to this course, just because one person misjudged me. This should depend only on oneself, not on other people.

By james g

Mar 7, 2018

I am a native speaker and have a career which has me constantly writing, however, this was a very useful course just to clarify verb tenses which, in English, can be confusing. The video are absolutely fun to watch and the teachers are excellent at illustrating language use. Thank you

James

By Hassan R R

Feb 14, 2018

It was really useful and clear instructed course for me.

I am really thankful of teachers and all who served their in making the course.

By Hasib N R

Aug 7, 2020

This particular course helps me a lot to realize the difference of all tenses and specially the past tense application. Many many thanks to all my respectable teachers.

By Saw A R

Jan 2, 2019

really helpful and useful for who are non native speaker in English. learned a lot of grammar her. thanks Coursera

By Hakeem W

Mar 29, 2019

Great course for learning English.

By Michael P M

Feb 24, 2019

Amazing course!

Thank you so much!

By Eleonora D

Dec 12, 2020

I had been learning tenses at several courses just before I found this one. I found it extremely useful and so interactive! Moreover, the teachers are so creative and so lovely unusual!

By Aisyah D M

Sep 1, 2021

I'm so happy, this course helped me a lot improving my grammar skills during the Pandemic, it also has short videos that are enjoyable to watch and easy to understand. Thank you UCI

By poemyat t

Jun 8, 2021

I​ have learned a lot grammar in this course. It is really help me. I was too bad in grammar, now I got to know which I confused before.

Teacher Jake and Emily, Thank you so much.

By Atifah A

Dec 3, 2018

the best online course

By Aygun

Feb 28, 2019

Excellent. Thanks.

By Nahed J

Jan 30, 2019

Amazing course!

By Li Y

Feb 6, 2019

Wonderful!

By Rafael M C

Feb 27, 2019

This is a great course! The materials, the videos, the activities and specially the teachers are wonderful. Grammar is objectively contextualised and explained very well. I had a nice time and learned a lot. If you want to review or expand your grammar knowledge, this is the course to pick. Well done to the whole team behind it!

By Natia B

Feb 15, 2021

I am endlessly grateful for this course. I’ve learned so much. And let me tell you something, I’ve enjoyed the videos from our teachers better than any Netflix movie I had been binge watching.

By SULTAN S A

Mar 24, 2019

its very nice course and good to learn on line, but I face some difficulty in gramper

By Nourmohamad

Mar 16, 2019

Thank you so much for this course it was very interesting.

By لؤي م

Apr 5, 2019

it was a nice course , have a many benetiful information

By Enana Y

Feb 7, 2019

One of the best courses.. I enjoyed every minute of it.

By Deleted A

Dec 1, 2018

Best collection of all basic information on the topic.

