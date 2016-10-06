About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • English Grammar
  • Grammar
  • Perfect Tenses
  • Writing
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
5 hours to complete

Present Perfect Tense

5 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Present Perfect Progressive

5 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Past Perfect and Past Perfect Progressive

8 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Modals--Ability, Possibility, Preference, and Impossibility

8 hours to complete
About the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization

Learn English: Intermediate Grammar

