This is the first course in the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. In this course, you will learn about important intermediate verb tenses, including present perfect, present perfect progressive, past perfect, and past perfect progressive. You will also learn about common modal verbs used in English. This course is designed for learners who have a basic understanding of English grammar but who want to learn more and improve their skills for everyday speaking or writing, as well as for academics. It will be a fun class with lots of entertaining and informative video lectures.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome
Welcome to the first course in the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. This course will cover the perfect verb tenses and modals. You will watch fun videos and do practice activities to help you learn this important grammar. If you have paid for the certificate for this course, you will also be able to participate in discussions and peer reviews to help you learn. To earn a certificate, you must pass several quizzes and assignments.
Present Perfect Tense
This week, you will learn about the present perfect verb tense. You will learn how to use it to form questions, answers, and statements, and you will learn when to use present perfect tense.
Present Perfect Progressive
Now that you've learned about the present perfect tense, you're going to learn about the present perfect progressive. To start, you'll review when to use progressive tenses in English. Then you'll learn how to form the present perfect progressive and how it is different from present perfect.
Past Perfect and Past Perfect Progressive
This week, you'll learn what the past perfect is and when to use it. You'll practice using the correct form, and you'll also learn the difference between present perfect and past perfect.
Modals--Ability, Possibility, Preference, and Impossibility
In this last week, you are going to learn a lot. This module is all about modal verbs. English has a lot of these, and here you're going to learn about many of them. They will help you talk about abilities, possibilities, impossibilities, and preferences.
This course is a very useful course from which I had corrected all of my mistakes in perfect tenses and modals. I also got a very good experience by doing this course.
Easy and basic course for beginner. Easy to understand and always excited by doing this course. Thanks for having this course and having opportunity taking this course.
The classes are very good, everything is well-explained. I learned a lot from this course. The experience was that good I will continue at finishing UCI online courses. UCI got my heart from now on.
I loved this course. I am pretty good at grammar, but it was good to review some rules. I took it in four days, each day I completed one week. Every day I spent on average two hours on the course.
This specialization covers common topics in intermediate grammar, such as perfect verb tenses and adjective clauses. It will also cover "tricky English" grammar topics that learners of English often find frustrating. The capstone will give you a chance to review all of the knowledge you've learned in the courses and create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends.
