JM
Oct 11, 2021
The classes are very good, everything is well-explained. I learned a lot from this course. The experience was that good I will continue at finishing UCI online courses. UCI got my heart from now on.
GL
Oct 6, 2016
I loved this course. I am pretty good at grammar, but it was good to review some rules. I took it in four days, each day I completed one week. Every day I spent on average two hours on the course.
By Sam A•
Jul 1, 2019
That is a well done, informative course. I brushed up my English and understood some basic — and yet overlooked— grammar rules and the logic behind the use of the present perfect tense.
By Preethish P•
Aug 31, 2016
I really loved how interested the teachers and instructors were in teaching us. If they can give out knowledge with that interest. I can take it in with the same level of interest :)
By Athalia L•
May 20, 2020
This course is really helpful. The first language that I learned and frequently use is English. I would always read books and this is where I learned grammar if a sentence that I read somewhere sounds right it's because I based it on the books I have read. In school, I didn't listen to our teacher that much because I was too busy reading in class or I was confident that I knew everything but I didn't. Before this course, I get confused with Perfect Tenses and because I only relied on the books that I've read I would make some mistakes in that particular part of grammar.
I'm grateful that I found this course and to the teachers who taught me everything. Here in our country, people who speak English are thought to be always smart, it might be true because learning the English Language is hard. Before I only knew how to construct simple sentences because I didn't know that much about grammar but because of this course it has helped me a lot.
If I may critic this course also, the only issue is regarding the Peer-Graded Assignment. I think it is better if we get feedback from the teachers too because when I receive feedback from other learners there is not that much criticism that I can learn from. When I evaluate the other learners I try to give them insights on their mistakes and things that they can improve. The other learners only give minimal comments and for those who just started learning the language, I think it is hard for them to understand to work of others especially if they have a hard time understanding the lecture.
Still, I think the course is awesome and it has helped in improving my skills.
By Julio A V C•
Jan 9, 2019
Nice course, I would like to thank you the team of the University of Carolina Irvine, for making this fantastic course, I feel really greatfull I hope you can help much people.
By JW H•
Feb 26, 2020
This course introduces the perfect tenses and Models, providing a lot of practices and assignments. I have completed the course and recommend it for everyone who wants to improve English grammar.
By Marcela C C•
Mar 14, 2021
I loved it. The course provides lots of practice which is very good.
By Ville S•
Feb 11, 2017
Having only video lessons is really heavy and time consuming. I'd like to have all the material in written format too so that i can come back to skim trough how some modal or tense works. Now if i wanted to recap something, i had to guess the video, and then watch it just to notice it wasn't the right one. Super difficult. Having all the material in well formatted written format, i could been able to easily skip the parts i already know. Now it wan't possible and i had to spend way too much time for simple things.
Also more practices would have been nice. Now there was like three quiz questions per topic. that's not enough for proper learning. Most of the "gamified" practices outside coursera were good though. I encourage you to have more links outside coursera and point out material where i could deepen my knowledge about the topic.
Also some times this course didn't explain differences between different ways of saying the same thing. It confused me a lot as i wasn't sure why one would say it in one way and other in some other way. If different ways of saying same things do not have any difference in meaning, nor emphasis on different things, it definitely should be mentioned too as it is also very valuable information.
This course has lots of potential and the structure was good, but due to lack of good written material i can't recommend this to any of my friends :/
By Ryan T•
Sep 12, 2021
I had been having a great time during this course. It was quite challenging especially the last two weeks of the course! But I've seen significant improvement in my English grammar, thank you
By Dalia M E•
Mar 6, 2017
I would like to have direct feedback instead of just reviews like: " review your tenses, or review your grammar" I mean, I would like to know exactly where is my mistake, and how to correct it.
Good course, I really learned to much about the tenses.
By Olga D•
Mar 29, 2020
There is very little reading material. Peer graded assignments are useless, I'd prefer to see feedback from the teacher who knows the subject rather than from students who are not yet confident. I got feedbacks that had more mistakes than my work had. There is no forum to ask questions. Subscription fee is too expensive for the amount of learning material given, sorry.
By Meghal S•
Jul 23, 2016
I like this course very much.
Through this course I learnt lot of things which I never learnt before.
Thanks to all.
I would like to learn other coursers also.
By Khalid A•
Sep 19, 2018
It's perfect
By PIERO D G•
Mar 12, 2020
I finished the course in September, but you are still taking money from my card for this course.
I urgently need your official contact.
Please send me asap
By JANE D G F•
Oct 18, 2019
To my grammar instructors at Irvine. I am most grateful because I never thought that learning Perfect Tenses and Modals can be that easy. I always have the idea that intermediate grammar is difficult and I can speak good English anyway so I never mind. But knowing the truth that intermediate grammar confuses me, made me humble and tried to search for ways to eliminate the confusion so I can be a better version of myself and be a better English teacher.
By Ignacio V•
Mar 29, 2020
Un curso bastante didáctico para lograr mejorar o aprender un nivel intermedio de inglés. Los temas son tratados de forma inteligente y fácil de entender. También permite practicar y poner a prueba lo aprendido a través de guías y prácticas utilizando una aplicación. Finalmente, los profesores a cargo son muy claros en los contenidos. Para una persona con mediano entendimiento del inglés no se hace necesario la traducción de las clases.
By Muhammad W N•
Apr 14, 2020
This course let me know, how to use Perfect tenses and Modals. Before that, I didn't know exactly where we have to use Perfect tenses. Now, I'm able to use exact modals where they're suited. I have been taking this course since Jan 2020. Due to workload, I couldn't do it in the 1st month. But overall, nice experience. First time in my life, I had chosen online course. Special thanks for instructors, who have designed this course.
By Dr K G B S K•
May 3, 2020
very useful
By Asmaa M S•
Aug 15, 2018
very useful
By Melissa F•
Mar 25, 2018
Excellent !
By CONSTANS E•
Oct 18, 2016
Thank you !
By Andrés D A•
Sep 28, 2020
Me encantó
By Luiz F N F•
Jul 31, 2020
Very good.
By RENUVENKATASWAMY S•
Jul 25, 2020
Excellent!
By Ana C H S d C•
Jul 28, 2020
Very good!