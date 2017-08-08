This is the first course in the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. In this course, you will learn about teaching important intermediate verb tenses, including present perfect, present perfect progressive, past perfect, and past perfect progressive. You will also learn about teaching common modal verbs used in English. Finally, you will have opportunities to practice the skills you learn by creating sample assignments and recording short videos of your teaching demonstrations. This course is designed for teachers or those wanting to become teachers who have a solid understanding of English grammar and want to improve their skills of teaching that grammar to others.
Welcome
Welcome to the first course in the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. This course will show you effective methods for teaching the perfect verb tenses and modals. You will learn how to use the fun videos and practice activities from our Intermediate Grammar specialization to teach your students in a fun way. If you have paid for the certificate for this course, you will also be able to participate in peer reviews to help you learn. To earn a certificate, you must pass several quizzes and assignments.
Teaching Present Perfect Simple Tense
This week, you will learn about teaching the present perfect verb tense. You will learn to teach this tense to form questions, answers, and statements. You'll also review the uses of present perfect tense. Finally, you'll learn some new activities to use when teaching this grammar. To benefit from learning with others, you will submit a video of yourself demonstrating how to explain an activity to students.
Teaching Present Perfect Progressive Tense
This week, you will learn about teaching the present perfect progressive tense. You'll learn what's difficult about teaching this tense and some tips for helping your students master it. Again, you'll get access to videos and activities to use when teaching your own students. To benefit from learning with others, you will submit a video of yourself demonstrating how to explain an activity to students.
Teaching the Past Perfect and Past Perfect Progressive Tenses
This week, you will learn about teaching two more verb tenses: the past perfect and the past perfect progressive. These are used less often than other tenses but still necessary for students to learn. Here, you'll learn some ways to make this grammar easier for students to learn. You'll also learn some more useful activities to use with your students. For more practice, you will be able to submit a video of yourself demonstrating teacher talk.
Teaching Modals
In this last week, you'll learn about teaching modals. This can be challenging grammar for students because there are lots of different modals, and many of them have multiple meanings. You will learn some tips for teaching this grammar and making it easier for your students. You will get one more opportunity to practice teacher talk and get feedback from your peers.
About the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for ESL teachers and future ESL teachers who want to make their classes more effective and fun. You will learn how to use online videos and activities that ESL teachers at University of California, Irvine created to teach intermediate ESL learners. You will review language-learning pedagogy and best practices for using these resources effectively. This specialization will give any ESL teacher loads of creative ideas for their classrooms.
