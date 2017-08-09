CR
Aug 15, 2018
The quality of the course is exceptional and the resources given are high class.
CR
Aug 8, 2017
Excellent course with very good videos and ideas. I really enjoyed it.
By Christina R•
Aug 9, 2017
By Sadia I•
Nov 24, 2018
it's so motivational and effective teaching Course .
By Sarah H•
Aug 18, 2020
I will begin by saying that I did learn something (hence, the three stars). When I was in elementary school we only studied past, present, and future tenses.
That being said however, I have taken many on-line classes on a variety of subjects and this is the most poorly conducted class I have ever experienced. There were errors in grammar on some of the slides and in test questions. One test question (Week 4) counts the correct answer as wrong and explains that "the correct answer is" -- and then provides the exact wording as the answer it has marked wrong. Another issue is the wait time between submission and receiving any feedback or grade. In spite of when it says you will receive feedback, it takes at least two weeks. It would be nice to have feedback more quickly in case there are things you might want to do differently going forward.
Also, some of the fields for loading videos and handouts didn't work because no prompt was provided. When your entire grade is based on what you submit and you can't submit your work, how do you get a grade? Most of us (me, as well as others I reviewed) had to figure out other ways to make things available for review. I don't know if this is the fault of UCI or Coursera but it should not happen multiple times in one short course -- one time might just be a computer glitch or an oversight but multiple times is indicative of poor quality control.
The worst part, however, is that there is no way to communicate with anyone other than through the "help center." For example, I was given a failing grade for my first submission on Week 2 because the reviewer said I did not include group work (it was in the instructions as well as mentioned several times in my video submission). He also said I did not include all of the materials needed. Not only did I include the ones needed for the portion in my video, I also included the materials needed for part two of the activity which I referenced in both the instructions and the video but did not demonstrate because I had no actual students to do it. It is obvious that he didn't bother to read or watch but just wrote something to to get his credit for a review. There was no way to address this with anyone other than the help center who advised that I redo it and try again. He should have been held accountable for his review.
If I take any of the other segments from this program, it will only be as an audit. I don't have the time nor do I need the frustration of dealing with all of the above in a course prepared by supposedly college level professional trainers. I spent 30 years of my career developing and presenting training; I would probably have been fired for putting out such a poor product to represent my company.
By Greg L•
Aug 12, 2017
Zero communication. zero feedback. Peer reviews require 3 reviews by yourself, but get one reviewer in return. Reviewers also give no feedback (that is always an irritation - unexplained deductions). My three submissions all received a single comment, all from the same reviewer - 'good luck' was the comment. The course has NO DISCUSSION FORUM and that is the main reason I mark them so low. Assignments require a lot of work, since they involve video preparation and presentation.
By Jane S•
May 21, 2018
The material itself was excellent. I learnt a lot that I will apply in my classroom. Very difficult to finish the course because of a lack of students to grade your assignments. It's a gamble as to whether you can finish in any given session or not.
By carolina z•
Apr 27, 2020
Great content in this course! However, there is one thing I really need to bring up..
The videos are pretty low quality. The animation is really basic and old fashioned. I would like to suggest you get a proper animator/designer to do them. The voice-overs could be better quality up as well.
By Kelly R•
May 9, 2020
Courses are nice, but UCI does not fix or reply when we flag content issues, which sometimes hinders us from getting 100%. I recommend the courses though, but only if you are patient: it takes really long until there are enough peers to grade and get graded, so you have to reset dates or switch sessions may times.
By Noor-Jihaan N•
Jul 21, 2021
zero the peer grading takes forever and resetting deadlines when you have submitted everything is just terrible
By Anna•
Jun 10, 2021
Несколько месяцев не могут проверить мои работы, куда написать???
By Marlyse M•
Nov 27, 2020
Bonjour chers enseignants et donateurs, j'espère que vous vous portez tous très bien. Je suis profondément désolée car je ne pourrais pas suivre ce cours. Je n'enseigne pas l'anglais, au contraire je souhaite apprendre l'anglais. Le cours pour lequel je pensais demandé l'aide financière est << Spécialisation Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening>> .
Suivre ce cours sera une perte de temps pour moi et sans motivation j'aurais du mal à rester assidue. Je ne sais pas comment me désinscrire. Je suis profondément désolée.
By MÓNICA L G L•
Jun 29, 2020
This was a really interesting and fruitful course. I checked my comprehension about perfect tenses and models and learned various activities and strategies to take my classes to the next level. Important things such as teacher talk, interaction and the use of simple material during the class
By Akzhan A•
Dec 26, 2021
I loved this course 10/10 ! Thanks to everyone who contributed to the creation of this course. Grammar explanation is so clear, as well as teaching tips. The only thing that got in my way was the "peer reviews", they took a lot of time due to the waiting.
By Charlotta S R•
Aug 16, 2018
By İlker Ö•
Mar 29, 2022
That is a marvellous course. Thank you
By Zakirova D R•
Aug 13, 2020
Было очень интересно и познавательно !
By Shenouda W S•
Jan 13, 2018
Great way in teaching tenses.
By DR. K B•
May 21, 2020
Very useful course
By Juan C S N•
Oct 29, 2020
Excellent course!
By Charybelle M•
Dec 2, 2020
Thank you
By FROILAN E L Y•
Jul 14, 2020
EXCELLENT
By Sofia R F•
Feb 9, 2018
greet...
By Rick H•
Jun 3, 2018
Good for beginning teachers.