In this course, “Word Forms and Simple Present Tense,” you will learn about different word forms, like nouns, proper nouns, plural forms and singular forms. You will learn when to use the articles “a” and “an.” You will also learn about the BE verb in English, how to form it and when to use it. Then you will learn how to form other verbs in the simple present, including some spelling rules, and how to make negative forms.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction & BE Verb
In this first week, we will look at word forms. You learn about different kinds of words like nouns, verbs, and adjectives. Then you will learn about different kinds of nouns. You will learn about plural and singular nouns, how to make spelling changes, and when to use the articles “a” and “an.” You will also learn about verbs in the simple present. We will start with the BE verb. BE is very common. We use it all of the time.
Simple Present
This week, we will look at other verbs in the simple present. You will learn how to form and use the simple present. You will also learn about the different spelling changes that happen when you add an “s” to a verb in the simple present. You will also learn about possessive adjectives and the apostrophe “s” to show someone has something.
Simple Present Negative
This week, you will learn more about the simple present. We will look at how to form the negative for the BE verb and for all other verbs. The BE verb always has rules that are different from other verbs. You will also learn how to use “There is” and “There are” to describe things in a place.
Yes/No Questions
This week, we will start with how to ask yes/no questions using the BE verb. Then, you will practice asking questions using “Is there...?” and “Are there...?” Finally, You will learn how to use “do” and “does” to ask yes/no questions in the simple present.
It was very good and useful I would like to suggest this course for everyone who is starter
This is first let me understand wht is simpel present class!
I love this course. The right start for those who want to perfect their grammar.
I just loved the way this course was structured. A big ups to the instructors.
About the Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for those who want to study English grammar at the beginning level. Through the three courses in this specialization, you will learn the fundamental features of English grammar such as word forms, verb tenses, and question and answer formation so that you can start your English learning journey on the right path.
