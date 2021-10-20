MH
Oct 16, 2021
This course is so much easy. Anyone from other language who have a little bit knowledge of English, can easily complete this course. Matter of fact, all the examples are really understandable.
AS
Mar 15, 2022
i liked this course so much, and i'm so excited to complete the other courses to learn more and more about english grammar, especially basics
By Justine B•
Oct 20, 2021
I just wanted to review this information to make sure I understood the basics. Thank you. It was a helpful review.
By Ayesha A•
Nov 6, 2021
I'm very thankfull that all of you accept me as a student of this university. This course help me to how to speak English in daily life.
By Rahul•
Jul 31, 2021
This course and specialization is too expensive for Asian countries.
By Jhon J A H•
Aug 16, 2021
This a great course, easy to understand, teachers use many example to clarify the topics and additional has practical examples. I Highly recommend this course.
By Pamela M•
Aug 17, 2021
I like it very much. I'm looking forward to the next course
By Rifki R H•
Aug 23, 2021
This course has helped me a lot in bringing back the memories when I studied English for the first time and I would say it was a great experience to begin with! To many more courses to go and thank you for the amazing efforts and subjects prepared by both Ms. Rachel Fernandez and Ms. Karen Vallejo. You all are great instructors and I look forward to more of the similar opportunities in the future!
By Md. M H•
Oct 17, 2021
By Héctor T C•
Dec 29, 2021
This course is a good start for very begginers. You will learn how to use simple present statements in a easy and simple way.
By naga f•
Sep 9, 2021
I had fun re-learning Word Forms and Simple Present Tense. I like the repetitive reminders of the grammar rules.
By Annisa A•
Sep 13, 2021
The course helps to improve my grammar thank you so much
By Renz M R•
Jan 18, 2022
Very Good Course. Thank you UCI and Coursera
By MAXIM N•
Jul 6, 2021
Very good course!!! Thank you very much!!!
By Leidy J C R•
Jul 16, 2021
It is a good cours, it is very clear
By Jaspinder S•
Jul 24, 2021
Very Good Course For Those who Don't Have Much knowledge of Grammar. However, There Is A Need To Add More Content In This Course.
By Musaab A•
Oct 15, 2021
Great course to start building English grammar, the instructors are extremely great, they explain everything in different ways and show us all the possible ways to use correct Word Forms and Simple Present Tense. If you're thinking about taking your grammar to the next level and learning something trendy, I would really recommend this course. Finally, I would like to thank the instructors for this amazing course, I wish you all the best.
By Loide U d S•
May 24, 2022
Gostei bastante do conteúdo do curso. Eu achava que dominava a gramática basica da língua inglesa por ter estudado na escola, mas este curso me fez corrigir alguns erros que cometia e aprimorar meu entendimento sobre as formas correta de se escrever em inglê.
By Abdullahi M H•
May 25, 2022
I have learnt from this course how to use basic English grammer, for example how to use "Verb TO BE" , "Simple Present Tense" and many more. so Now, I Feel That I could use them effectively and naturally.
By José n r•
Jan 6, 2022
O curso é ótimo, gostei muito, já possuía conhecimentos no idioma e estava atrás de um certificado oficial. agradeço ao Coursera e aos professores(as), este curso é uma grande conquista para mim.
By Nathália F•
Mar 24, 2022
The course is detailed and explains part by part, the didactics and the teacher are excellent. For those who don't know where to start, it's a good way, I recommend it to everyone.
By ANGIE G B G•
Sep 1, 2021
Fue un curso excelente para iniciar a desarrollar habilidades en el idioma ingles. Las clases y lo ejercicios son faciles de entender y estan muy bien esplicados
By Abdal-Rahman S•
Mar 16, 2022
By Iryna S•
Apr 26, 2022
This course is quite easy but it gives system view on the subject. All learning materials are well structured and well done.
By Ojo M M C•
Sep 19, 2021
je trouve que ces cours sont très avantageux et nous aiderons certainement dans nos carrières professionnelles.
By Aliusha A•
Oct 23, 2021
It is a best course about Present Tenses, simple and very intelligible. The material and examples are great!
By Sayed A A H•
Jan 7, 2022
It was very good and useful I would like to suggest this course for everyone who is starter