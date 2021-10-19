About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 3 in the
Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Simple Past with Regular & Irregular Verbs

Week 2

Simple Past Negative & Object Pronouns

Week 3

Simple Past Question Forms

Week 4

More Useful Grammar Forms

About the Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization

Learn English: Beginning Grammar

