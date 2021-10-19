In this course, “Simple Past Tense,” you will learn how to form and use the simple past. You will see that there are a lot of irregular verbs in the simple past, but there are some patterns you can use to help you remember. You will learn about spelling changes when you add an “-ed” ending, as well as how to form negatives and questions in the past. You will also learn about object pronouns and some other forms of adjectives to describe and make comparisons.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Simple Past with Regular & Irregular Verbs
This week is about the simple past. You will learn how to form BE in the simple past first. Then you will learn about how to add -ed to form the simple past of regular verbs and the spelling changes you need to make. Then you will see a long list of irregular verbs in the simple past. There are many irregular verbs that you just need to remember.
Simple Past Negative & Object Pronouns
This week, you will learn about how to form the negative of the simple past. It is different for BE and for all other verbs. The good news is that in the negative form there are no irregular forms. You will also learn about object pronouns. You will learn the difference between the pronouns “she” and “her,” and “he” and “him.”
Simple Past Question Forms
This week is all about how to form questions in the simple past. You will learn how to ask questions with the BE verb and how to use “did” to ask questions with all other verbs. This will include yes/no questions and information questions.
More Useful Grammar Forms
In this last week, we will look at some other grammar points to help you express yourself in English. You will learn how to use “this,” “that,” “these,” and “those.” We will also look at how to change adjectives to make comparisons. Finally, you will learn about infinitives. Infinitives are an unchanged form of a verb with the word “to.” We use them with verbs like ”need,” “want,” and “like.”
Reviews
- 5 stars87.97%
- 4 stars8.22%
- 3 stars2.53%
- 2 stars1.26%

After finishing 3 courses which part of the Specialization, I learned a lot of vocabulary and grammar tenses. Would recommend to others who is learning English as a second language.
Thai is very good for beginer student but I sugesst that reading part would be better if it be as elctronic exersie
About the Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for those who want to study English grammar at the beginning level. Through the three courses in this specialization, you will learn the fundamental features of English grammar such as word forms, verb tenses, and question and answer formation so that you can start your English learning journey on the right path.
