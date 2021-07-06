Chevron Left
Back to Simple Past Tense

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Simple Past Tense by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
146 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

In this course, “Simple Past Tense,” you will learn how to form and use the simple past. You will see that there are a lot of irregular verbs in the simple past, but there are some patterns you can use to help you remember. You will learn about spelling changes when you add an “-ed” ending, as well as how to form negatives and questions in the past. You will also learn about object pronouns and some other forms of adjectives to describe and make comparisons....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Simple Past Tense

By MAXIM N

Jul 6, 2021

V​ery good course!!! Thank you very much!!!

By dheeraj d

Jul 1, 2021

Good explanation of every topics

By Rifki R H

Oct 23, 2021

I​ could not thank University of Irvine, California, enough for the opportunity given throughout the entire campaign. I would love to bid my deepest gratitude to Ms. Rachel Fernandez and Mr. Karen Vallejo as well for the materials provided for these past few weeks. Everything has been amazing and the jokes were really helpful to make the entire course sounded less-serious, et cetera. I look forward to more of the similar opportunities in the future. Again, thank you!

By Anish K S

Jan 26, 2022

It was indeed a blessed journey with Learn English: Beginning Grammar. The classes were excellent and catered to the need. It helped me to brush up my grammar. Though, I know many of them still it has given me a hands on experience. A big thanks to Coursera Team and lectures as well.

By ETEKA F S

May 16, 2022

Hi everyone.

I would like to thank those who made these courses.

They help me a lot and bring more explanation on what I learn at secondary school.

I am also really amazed. I would have never thought that grammar could be so interesting to learn.

By Bastiest

Oct 20, 2021

After finishing 3 courses which part of the Specialization, I learned a lot of vocabulary and grammar tenses. Would recommend to others who is learning English as a second language.

By POKOU a d a

Oct 6, 2021

j​ai aime le cour

By GBE

Sep 28, 2021

congratulations

By Andres F O

Apr 4, 2022

Es muy util, ayuda a fortalecer y tener claridad en algunas reglas gramaticales.

By إسماعيل ج ف إ

Feb 8, 2022

So great course. I really love it .

By Elkin A G F

Mar 29, 2022

Very simple everything and helpful

By Guilherme P d A

Dec 12, 2021

Excelente curso!

By aboya g k b

Sep 29, 2021

Good program

By Sk. A H

Feb 5, 2022

Excellent

By ngouan a a c

Dec 10, 2021

THANKS

By CARLOS A V S

Apr 2, 2022

Good.

By Kassé g m m r

Sep 24, 2021

bien

By abalalami

Oct 28, 2021

t

By Ismail S J

May 17, 2022

Thai is very good for beginer student but I sugesst that reading part would be better if it be as elctronic exersie

By Sara H

May 8, 2022

Useful introduction to English grammar

By KONE N

Oct 9, 2021

good

By MADI A F A

Oct 5, 2021

bon cours

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder