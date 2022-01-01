- Punctuation
- Essay Writing
- Academic Writing
- Writing
- English Grammar
- Grammar
- Creative Writing
Academic English: Writing Specialization
Transform Your Writing Skills. Prepare for college-level writing and research in just four courses.
Grammar and Punctuation
Getting Started with Essay Writing
Advanced Writing
Introduction to Research for Essay Writing
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
