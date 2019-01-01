Ms. Nam holds two master’s degrees, one in TESOL and the other in Philosophy, both from Biola University with her BA, also in Philosophy, from UCLA. Ms. Nam is a full-time teacher with International Programs at UCI and teaches both on-ground and online ESL and teacher training courses. Ms. Nam is also very involved in professional organizations, serving on the Board of CATESOL as well as the local Orange County Chapter. She has extensive experience organizing, working at, and presenting at professional conferences. She has travelled widely and speaks Korean fluently.