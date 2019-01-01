Profile

Helen Nam

Instructor

    Bio

    Ms. Nam holds two master’s degrees, one in TESOL and the other in Philosophy, both from Biola University with her BA, also in Philosophy, from UCLA. Ms. Nam is a full-time teacher with International Programs at UCI and teaches both on-ground and online ESL and teacher training courses. Ms. Nam is also very involved in professional organizations, serving on the Board of CATESOL as well as the local Orange County Chapter. She has extensive experience organizing, working at, and presenting at professional conferences. She has travelled widely and speaks Korean fluently.

    Courses

    Teaching Tips for Tricky English Grammar

    TOEFL Test-Taking Strategies

    Vowels of American English Pronunciation

    IELTS Writing Section Skills Mastery

    Project: Writing a Research Paper

    Introduction to Research for Essay Writing

    Advanced Writing

    Grammar and Punctuation

    The Music of American English Pronunciation

    TOEFL Speaking and Writing Sections Skills Mastery

    TOEFL Reading and Listening Sections Skills Mastery

    Tricky English Grammar

    Academic Discussions in English

    IELTS Reading Section Skills Mastery

    IELTS Listening and Speaking Sections Skills Mastery

    The Pronunciation of American English Project

    Consonants of American English Pronunciation

    Getting Started with Essay Writing

