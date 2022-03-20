Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the reading section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in reading and prepare you for every type of question in this section of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score.
No prior experience with the IELTS test is required.
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
IELTS Reading: Overview
In this module, we will review the IELTS reading module, take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn how to complete different task types that you will encounter in your IELTS reading section. You will learn how to manage your time, scan, and skim three passages effectively. During this lesson, we will specifically focus on learning strategies for matching, short answer questions, true/false/not given, and yes/no/not given question types. You will also learn how to apply various strategies and tips to complete this part of the task in a required amount of time. For this task, you will learn how to read three academic passages and answer 40 questions in 60 minutes. As we are practicing, please remember that it takes much longer to complete all 40 questions when you do it for the first time. It might take you two hours to finish this task, which is not unusual. Remember, you get better with every practice reading test you complete before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned. We hope you find these learning tips helpful and easy to apply during your actual test! Good luck and don’t forget to focus, use your pencil and smile. It helps a lot!
IELTS Reading: Question Types
In this module, we will review the IELTS reading module, take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn how to complete different task types that you will encounter in your IELTS reading section. You will learn how to manage your time, scan, and skim three passages effectively. We will focus on learning the following tasks: labeling a diagram, completing sentences, choosing headings, and choosing answers from a list. Additionally, we will focus on learning how to classify information, complete tables and flowcharts, and answer multiple-choice questions. You will also learn how you can apply various strategies and tips to complete this part of the task in a required amount of time. For this task, you will learn how to read three academic passages and answer 40 questions in 60 minutes. As we are practicing, please remember that it takes much longer to complete all 40 questions when you do it for the first time. It might take you two hours to finish this task, which is not unusual. Remember, you get better with every practice reading test you complete before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned.
IELTS Reading: Strategies & Tips
In this module, we will review the IELTS reading module, take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn additional strategies and tips that can help you boost your band score and gain more confidence while completing the reading section of the test. As we are practicing, please remember that it takes much longer to complete all 40 questions when you do it for the first time. It might take you two hours to finish this task, which is not unusual. Remember, you get better with every practice reading test you complete before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned.
This course is awesome, but for improving it, it will be good to solving a complete IELTS exam at the end of this course
Showing the question examples before giving tips can be more helpful. Also giving the right answers during the presentation.
very clear explanation strategy how get a high band score in IELTS exam, and now is time to more practice before taking the exam.
Author discussed some really helpful tricks. I would recommend this course for startup your preparation of ILETS
About the IELTS Preparation Specialization
The IELTS Preparation courses in this specialization are intended for those seeking to boost their scores on the IELTS exam. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the scores you seek.
