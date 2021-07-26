Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the writing section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in writing and prepare you for every type of writing prompt on the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score.
No prior experience with the IELTS test is required.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
IELTS Academic Writing: Task 1
During our first module, we will review the first IELTS Academic Writing Task (AT), take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. In part one, you will learn how to write an essay about graphics that show different changes that occurred in different times or between different items in the given graph. You will learn how to analyze the graphs and compare and contrast important trends. In part two, you will learn how to write an essay about diagrams that show steps of the process or changes that occurred at a particular place. In both parts, you will learn how to manage your time by following three steps: plan, write, and revise. You will also learn how you can use various strategies and tips to write better essays with a required amount of words. For this task, you will learn how to write 150 words in 20 minutes. As we are practicing, please remember that it takes much longer to write an essay when you do it for the first time. It might take you almost an hour to write this type of essay, which is not unusual. Remember, you get better with every essay you write before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned.
IELTS Academic Writing: Task 2
In the second module of our course, we will review the second IELTS Academic Writing Task (AT), take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn how to write five types of essays that represent a personal view with supporting details. You will learn how to manage your time by following three steps: plan, write, and revise. You will also learn how you can use various strategies and tips to write better essays with a required amount of words. For this task, you will learn how to write 250 words in 40 minutes. As we are practicing, please remember that it takes much longer to write an essay when you do it for the first time. It might take you almost two hours to write this type of essay, which is not unusual. Please do not feel frustrated when you cannot complete it in 40 minutes when you start practicing for this task. Remember, you get better with every essay you write before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned.
IELTS Academic Writing: Strategies & Tips
During the third module of our writing course, we will review the most common mistakes that students make and things you should know before taking your test. Also, you will take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn what to do before and during the test in order to be well prepared. You will also learn some strategies and tips that will help you boost your score and improve your writing skill. As we are practicing, please remember that it can be frustrating to follow all the steps and remember everything. However, you need to remember that the more you practice, the better prepared you will be for your writing test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned.
It was a wonderful experience to complete this course and the content really met my expectation.I would recommend it to others too.
This course will be very useful for students who wish to score well in the IELTS exam. It introduces one to the IELTS and provides useful information and tips about the examination.
The lessons are presented clearly, and are easy to understand. However, the teach spoke in a very low voice so I cannot listen to some words that she said.
The audio quality was not good enough for me to listen as the volume was too low for which I had to face some difficulty while listening to the lecture. This is the only problem.
The IELTS Preparation courses in this specialization are intended for those seeking to boost their scores on the IELTS exam. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the scores you seek.
