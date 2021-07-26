About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
IELTS Preparation Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience with the IELTS test is required.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

IELTS Academic Writing: Task 1

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

IELTS Academic Writing: Task 2

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

IELTS Academic Writing: Strategies & Tips

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the IELTS Preparation Specialization

IELTS Preparation

Frequently Asked Questions

