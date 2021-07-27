KA
Jan 5, 2022
I hooked to all the section including discussion forums, every section worth my time and attention. the whole course was designed in way that touched all parts of the writing section very precisely.
AI
Nov 20, 2021
This course will be very useful for students who wish to score well in the IELTS exam. It introduces one to the IELTS and provides useful information and tips about the examination.
By Fiona•
Jul 27, 2021
The lessons are presented clearly, and are easy to understand. However, the teach spoke in a very low voice so I cannot listen to some words that she said.
By Azar H•
Sep 3, 2021
Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed every minute of your lecture as well as your marvelous sense of humor.
By 065 _•
Jan 27, 2022
Very nice explanation , Indeed the best IELTS tips inside were well conveyed with lot of felicitous examples. I sincerely recommend choosing this course
By Mohammadreza N•
Jul 31, 2021
It was a wonderful for especially common mistakes in writing. But it will be better to introduce some books for practicing more at the last session
By Vidushan L•
Jul 20, 2021
It helped me to improve my writing skills and it's a grate privilege to having a chance to enroll this course.
By Qianqiang L•
Sep 20, 2021
A very brief yet informative course with very helpful insights and tips on IELTS writing. I particularly love the section about common mistakes in IELTS writing. Thank you!
By TAHER A Y Y•
Aug 24, 2021
This course is full of strategies, you will benefit greatly from them. You will also learn all the strategies for IELTS writing section.
By Bintari S•
Jun 27, 2021
the material is easy to understand and can be applied in tests. but, please give the handbook also so that the material can be printed.
By Abdullah A A A E W•
Oct 4, 2021
The course is very useful and give me a lot of experience and skills for preparing to writing section of IELTS exam.
By Thang T•
Aug 14, 2021
It's fanstatic. I would like to express my gratitude to the dedicated teachers of the course.
By Sara H E A•
Sep 1, 2021
Excellent course :) helped me a lot to know the structure of the test and very handful tips.
By Bolortuya D•
Jul 5, 2021
it was very helpful for people who are planning to take IELTS in the future.
By Duong R•
Sep 23, 2021
The program is easy to understand. Lots of helpful tips!
By Nishanth L•
Sep 1, 2021
Good course to obtain a good IELTS score
By camila p•
May 3, 2021
muy util y rapido de hacer
By Nguyen T M K•
Jul 26, 2021
Should be more practical with sample structures for each type of essays.
By Zahra M•
Nov 22, 2021
it will help you in task 1 but is not sufficient for task 2
By anthony k•
Apr 29, 2022
Me gusto. Anteriormente habia tomado notas a traves de otros videos en YT pero este curso tambien esta muy bien como complemento y conocer los criterios que se evaluan.
I loved it. Previously I've watched videos from YT but the course also works as a complement and for better confident knowing the criteria.
By Syed w•
Nov 8, 2021
first of all I would like to say Thank you.
your teaching method is so good with a beautiful and attractive voice I want to say only one sentence for your teaching method.
I wouldn't be where I am without you
and I appreciate you
.
IF you guide me more about IELTS EXAM that's will be your kindness .
By Asghar K•
Apr 1, 2022
This course is very best for IELTS writing and Essay Writing. Due to this course, Now I am able to write very beautiful and excellent Essay. I am very thankful to the teacher who teach us very clearly and also thanks to the this plateform that provide such amazing courses for learning.
By Lien T T A•
Apr 21, 2022
It is a easy way for me to visualize how to write a writing section in an IELTS test. Every parts, this course helps me to know how to set up a paragraph and avoid the mistakes which uasually are done. Morever, there're samples for each parts to practice. It is very useful.
By Zain M•
May 8, 2022
It was so wonderful course beacuse I have learned a lot of informations and I have expend my knowledg... and I have learned a new style of learning and education and I have learned the rules of IELTS exam in writing...
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS AMAZING COURSE.
By kashif a•
Jan 6, 2022
I hooked to all the section including discussion forums, every section worth my time and attention. the whole course was designed in way that touched all parts of the writing section very precisely.
By Aritra I•
Nov 21, 2021
This course will be very useful for students who wish to score well in the IELTS exam. It introduces one to the IELTS and provides useful information and tips about the examination.
By ANDRES R•
Mar 5, 2022
I don't have much room to compare your course for now but overall it targers the key aspects of the necessary skills to succeed in the writing section of the IELTS test.