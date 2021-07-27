Chevron Left
IELTS Writing Section Skills Mastery by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the writing section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in writing and prepare you for every type of writing prompt on the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score. You will be ready to give well-constructed responses to Academic Writing Task 1 questions, which require you to analyze a variety of graphics and diagrams. You will also be able to confidently complete Writing Task 2, the opinion essay portion of the exam. We’ll review plenty of sample prompts and scoring rubrics so you’ll know exactly what to expect. The helpful tips and strategies offered in this course will give you the invaluable tools and knowledge you’ll need to compose clear and precise responses while efficiently managing the time allotted for each task. Taking tests can be stressful, but being familiar with the test and practicing will reduce anxiety and give you the confidence you’ll need to perform at your best....

Top reviews

KA

Jan 5, 2022

I hooked to all the section including discussion forums, every section worth my time and attention. the whole course was designed in way that touched all parts of the writing section very precisely.

AI

Nov 20, 2021

This course will be very useful for students who wish to score well in the IELTS exam. It introduces one to the IELTS and provides useful information and tips about the examination.

By Fiona

Jul 27, 2021

The lessons are presented clearly, and are easy to understand. However, the teach spoke in a very low voice so I cannot listen to some words that she said.

By Azar H

Sep 3, 2021

Thank you very much for the course. I enjoyed every minute of your lecture as well as your marvelous sense of humor.

By 065 _

Jan 27, 2022

Very nice explanation , Indeed the best IELTS tips inside were well conveyed with lot of felicitous examples. I sincerely recommend choosing this course

By Mohammadreza N

Jul 31, 2021

It was a wonderful for especially common mistakes in writing. But it will be better to introduce some books for practicing more at the last session

By Vidushan L

Jul 20, 2021

It helped me to improve my writing skills and it's a grate privilege to having a chance to enroll this course.

By Qianqiang L

Sep 20, 2021

A very brief yet informative course with very helpful insights and tips on IELTS writing. I particularly love the section about common mistakes in IELTS writing. Thank you!

By TAHER A Y Y

Aug 24, 2021

This course is full of strategies, you will benefit greatly from them. You will also learn all the strategies for IELTS writing section.

By Bintari S

Jun 27, 2021

the material is easy to understand and can be applied in tests. but, please give the handbook also so that the material can be printed.

By Abdullah A A A E W

Oct 4, 2021

The course is very useful and give me a lot of experience and skills for preparing to writing section of IELTS exam.

By Thang T

Aug 14, 2021

It's fanstatic. I would like to express my gratitude to the dedicated teachers of the course.

By Sara H E A

Sep 1, 2021

Excellent course :) helped me a lot to know the structure of the test and very handful tips.

By Bolortuya D

Jul 5, 2021

it was very helpful for people who are planning to take IELTS in the future.

By Duong R

Sep 23, 2021

The program is easy to understand. Lots of helpful tips!

By Nishanth L

Sep 1, 2021

Good course to obtain a good IELTS score

By camila p

May 3, 2021

muy util y rapido de hacer

By Nguyen T M K

Jul 26, 2021

Should be more practical with sample structures for each type of essays.

By Zahra M

Nov 22, 2021

it will help you in task 1 but is not sufficient for task 2

By anthony k

Apr 29, 2022

Me gusto. Anteriormente habia tomado notas a traves de otros videos en YT pero este curso tambien esta muy bien como complemento y conocer los criterios que se evaluan.

I loved it. Previously I've watched videos from YT but the course also works as a complement and for better confident knowing the criteria.

By Syed w

Nov 8, 2021

first of all I would like to say Thank you.

your teaching method is so good with a beautiful and attractive voice I want to say only one sentence for your teaching method.

  1. I wouldn't be where I am without you

    and I appreciate you

    .

  2. IF you guide me more about IELTS EXAM that's will be your kindness .

By Asghar K

Apr 1, 2022

This course is very best for IELTS writing and Essay Writing. Due to this course, Now I am able to write very beautiful and excellent Essay. I am very thankful to the teacher who teach us very clearly and also thanks to the this plateform that provide such amazing courses for learning.

By Lien T T A

Apr 21, 2022

It is a easy way for me to visualize how to write a writing section in an IELTS test. Every parts, this course helps me to know how to set up a paragraph and avoid the mistakes which uasually are done. Morever, there're samples for each parts to practice. It is very useful.

By Zain M

May 8, 2022

It was so wonderful course beacuse I have learned a lot of informations and I have expend my knowledg... and I have learned a new style of learning and education and I have learned the rules of IELTS exam in writing...

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS AMAZING COURSE.

By kashif a

Jan 6, 2022

Jan 6, 2022

I hooked to all the section including discussion forums, every section worth my time and attention. the whole course was designed in way that touched all parts of the writing section very precisely.

By Aritra I

Nov 21, 2021

Nov 21, 2021

This course will be very useful for students who wish to score well in the IELTS exam. It introduces one to the IELTS and provides useful information and tips about the examination.

By ANDRES R

Mar 5, 2022

I don't have much room to compare your course for now but overall it targers the key aspects of the necessary skills to succeed in the writing section of the IELTS test.

