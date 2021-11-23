This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the speaking and writing sections of the TOEFL iBT exam. This course explains the difference between the integrated tasks and independent tasks in the speaking and writing sections of the iBT and provides effective strategies for tackling each task. For each type of prompt, you will learn how to best plan your responses, which is a key step to providing well-formed and organized answers.
This course is part of the TOEFL Preparation Specialization
No prior experience with the TOEFL test is required.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The iBT Independent Speaking Task
In this first week, you will become familiar with a question type that you will encounter on the real iBT speaking portion of the TOEFL test, specifically the independent speaking task." You will also practice answering some speaking sample questions with suggested templates. This will help you know what to expect when you answer speaking questions and be prepared to plan your responses.
The iBT Integrated Speaking Tasks
In this second week, you will become familiar with a question type that you will encounter on the real iBT speaking portion of the test, specifically the integrated speaking tasks. You will also practice answering some speaking sample questions with suggested templates. This will help you know what to expect when you answer to speaking questions and be prepared to plan your responses.
The iBT Integrated Writing Task
In this third week, you will become familiar with a question type that you will encounter in the real iBT writing portion of the test, specifically the Independent writing task. You will also practice answering some sample questions with suggested templates. This will help you know what to expect when you complete the writing section of the test and be prepared to plan your answers.
The iBT Independent Writing Task
In this fourth week, you will become familiar with a question type that you will encounter on the real iBT writing portion of the test, specifically the Integrated writing task. You will also practice answering some sample questions with suggested templates. This will help you know what to expect when you complete the writing section of the test and be prepared to plan your answers.
I want to take this opportunity to thank these wonderful instructors; Shiva Sutherland and Helen Nam for making this course a wonderful one. Love you all.\n\nkojoalfred90@gmail.com
About the TOEFL Preparation Specialization
The TOEFL Preparation courses in this specialization are for those interested in performing their best on the TOEFL iBT test. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the score you seek.
