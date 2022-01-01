No prior experience required.
TOEFL Preparation Specialization
Get the TOEFL Scores You Desire. Boost your skills on all four sections of the TOEFL iBT exam.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will take assessments reinforcing their knowledge of the the TOEFL test. The assessments will test their knowledge of the format and structure of the exam as well as the types of questions they can expect and the test-taking strategies they should utilize. Learners will also have opportunities to engage in discussions to glean helpful ideas from other learners in their preparation for the exam.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
TOEFL Reading and Listening Sections Skills Mastery
This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the reading and listening sections of the TOEFL iBT exam. This course takes a close look at every type of listening and reading question that you may encounter on the test and provides effective strategies for tackling each type. Expanding your vocabulary, a critical part of improving your overall skills in English, is another focal point of this course.
TOEFL Speaking and Writing Sections Skills Mastery
This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the speaking and writing sections of the TOEFL iBT exam. This course explains the difference between the integrated tasks and independent tasks in the speaking and writing sections of the iBT and provides effective strategies for tackling each task. For each type of prompt, you will learn how to best plan your responses, which is a key step to providing well-formed and organized answers.
TOEFL Test-Taking Strategies
This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the TOEFL iBT exam by providing helpful tips and proven techniques for successfully completing the reading, listening, speaking, and writing sections of the iBT. In this course, you will learn a variety of strategies such as note-taking, using templates, and analyzing speech patterns, and you will review many sample questions and responses.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
