This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the reading and listening sections of the TOEFL iBT exam. This course takes a close look at every type of listening and reading question that you may encounter on the test and provides effective strategies for tackling each type. Expanding your vocabulary, a critical part of improving your overall skills in English, is another focal point of this course.
This course is part of the TOEFL Preparation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior experience with the TOEFL test is required.
No prior experience with the TOEFL test is required.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the iBT TOEFL Test
Welcome to week 1 of course 1, “Introduction to the IBT TOEFL Test.” In this first week, you will become familiar with the new format of the iBT TOEFL test and briefly look at what the test consists of. This includes looking at the reading, listening, speaking, and writing sections of the exam.
The iBT Reading Section
Welcome to week 2 on the reading section of the iBT. This week, you will become familiar with the question types that you will encounter on a real iBT test. You will also practice answering some sample reading questions. This will help you know what to expect when you take the reading test and how to prepare your answers effectively.
The iBT Listening Section
Welcome to week 3 on the listening section of the iBT. This week, you will become familiar with the question types that you will encounter on a real iBT test. You will also practice answering some sample listening questions. This will help you know what to expect when you take the listening test and how to prepare your answers effectively.
Vocabulary for the iBT
Welcome to week 4, “Vocabulary for iBT." This week, you will become familiar with some important words you need to know before you take the iBT test. You will also learn why it is important to know these words and look at some tips that will help you boost your vocabulary.
Reviews
- 5 stars64.43%
- 4 stars20.10%
- 3 stars7.73%
- 2 stars3.60%
- 1 star4.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TOEFL READING AND LISTENING SECTIONS SKILLS MASTERY
really good and simple for beginner in TOEFL. Thank you so much, but if you please can you give more test after the course? Thanks.
I would like to see in the future more practical exercises than just general recommendations
This course is not interactive at all, most of the material used can be found at the TOEFL official website and I would mainly recommend it for begginers.
This course covers everything about the preparation for Toefl test and recommended some useful websites and tips. Thank you so much
About the TOEFL Preparation Specialization
The TOEFL Preparation courses in this specialization are for those interested in performing their best on the TOEFL iBT test. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the score you seek.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.