DA
Dec 10, 2021
really good and simple for beginner in TOEFL. Thank you so much, but if you please can you give more test after the course? Thanks.
HL
May 24, 2022
This course covers everything about the preparation for Toefl test and recommended some useful websites and tips. Thank you so much
By Juan F C•
Jun 25, 2021
The course contains useful and detailed information for the test, the videos are friendly and it ain't long. However, it would be good to have more examples and practice exercises and to make self-contained instead of showing youtube links or external websites' information.
By Melissa G P•
Jul 2, 2021
This course is not interactive at all, most of the material used can be found at the TOEFL official website and I would mainly recommend it for begginers.
By Elias C•
Jul 1, 2021
Not for intermedate or advance student. It is a good introductory course; whether you don't know anything from the TOEFL Test, I'll recommend it. There is good material but if you looking for a practical test, this is not for you.
By Luis M J S•
Jul 19, 2021
Muy útil si no conoces como funciona el IBT y muy útil también para conseguir exámenes de prueba o diferentes ejercicios para mejorar.
By Carlos A M P•
Sep 12, 2021
Bastante bueno como introducción a la primera parte del TOEFL
By Luis L F y L•
Nov 17, 2021
The course is about TOEFL itself not for practice or tips for this exam
By Waddah A•
Jul 16, 2021
the course materials are really poor , can be summarized in one hour video or less, doesn't include tips or solving samples with explanations , just familiarize you with the structure of the test
By Pingying C•
Feb 15, 2022
You can find everything in this course on ETS official site.
By Vishal B N•
Jan 2, 2022
This course gives you a brief info on what TOEFL iBT exams are about and what do they have in them in order for one to learn and they have mentioned in detail what concepts they ask and how much time do each skill contain during the exam.
By Fakhruddin N•
Sep 28, 2021
I have completed the TOEFL Reading and Listening sections successfully I want to thanks my instructor and all who manage the Coursera.
with best regards and loves Fakhruddin Naseer From Afghanistan.
By Ho H T L•
May 25, 2022
By Dung Â•
Dec 11, 2021
By Alifia_ N•
Mar 30, 2022
This course is very helpful for beginners to understand what the TOEFL iBT exam is, questions, how to do it, and so on .
By Luis A M M•
Sep 11, 2021
This course in an excellent opportunity for everyone who wants or need to take the TOEFL exam. Great course!
By Larissa R M d A•
Oct 22, 2021
I have masteried the reading and listening skills in this wonderful course :)
By Janddy K B R•
Feb 23, 2022
The course is very useful for those of us who are going to take the exam.
By Ángela T C D•
Nov 15, 2021
So many pieces of advice! Here you find learning techniques.
By ENTJK•
Jul 21, 2021
great job thanks for this best way of learning TOEFL
By Oualid E A•
Oct 29, 2021
great for most levels of English
By Varun T•
May 24, 2021
Awesome course ,very useful!!
By Raquel V•
Sep 9, 2021
Very good course. Congrats!
By 健聪刘•
Jun 13, 2021
good course for toelf test.
By Ibrahim S•
Nov 12, 2021
Great course. Thank you!
By MOHAMMED K•
Mar 12, 2022
Good course. Thank you.
By Andini D K D•
Feb 6, 2022
Amazing and insightful