Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the listening and speaking sections of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in both listening and speaking, and they will prepare you for every type of question in these sections of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band scores.
This course is part of the IELTS Preparation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior experience with the IELTS test is required.
No prior experience with the IELTS test is required.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
IELTS Listening
In this module, we will review the IELTS listening module, take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn how to complete different task types that you will encounter in your IELTS listening section of the test. You will learn how to manage your time and complete sections 1-4 successfully. You will also learn how you can apply various strategies and tips to complete this part of the task in a required amount of time. For this task, you will learn how to listen for 30 minutes, take notes, circle keywords, and transfer your answers to the answer sheet in 10 minutes. As we are practicing, please remember that it can be frustrating at first and you won’t hear some words or phrases clearly. It can take you much longer to complete this task when you do it for the first time and you might have to go back and listen again. It happens to many students. Just remember, you get better with every practice listening test you complete before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned. Also, try to practice listening to news, videos, podcasts, music, etc. Every listening practice helps if you do it in English before your test. Find what makes you happy and interested and try to listen to it daily, at least 5-10 minutes. We hope you find these learning tips helpful and easy to apply during your actual test! Good luck and don’t forget to focus, use your pencil and smile. It helps a lot!
IELTS Speaking
In this module, we will review the IELTS speaking part of the test, take a quiz, read an article, and answer discussion questions. You will learn how to complete three parts of the speaking test, take notes, and speak a lot. You will also learn how you can apply various strategies and tips to complete this part of the task in a required amount of time. For this task, you will learn how to respond in each part of the test and know what to say. We will review how to speak for two minutes without stopping and answering questions in complete sentences. As we are practicing, please remember that it can be challenging to speak a lot especially in part 2 for two minutes without stopping. Remember, you get better the more you practice and review different topics. Please make sure you brainstorm some ideas and practice speaking with your timer for two minutes. We hope you find these learning tips helpful and easy to apply during your actual test!
IELTS Listening & Speaking: Strategies & Tips
In this module, we will review additional IELTS listening and speaking strategies and tips that will help you ace this test and know what to do before and during the test. We will also discuss things you should do and not do during the test. As we are practicing, please remember that it can be frustrating and difficult to learn and apply some strategies and skills in your IELTS exam. But remember, you get better with every practice test you complete before your upcoming test. Please make sure to pause, take notes, and apply what you learned. We hope you find these learning tips helpful and easy to apply during your actual test!
Reviews
- 5 stars70.10%
- 4 stars21.64%
- 3 stars2.57%
- 2 stars2.06%
- 1 star3.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IELTS LISTENING AND SPEAKING SECTIONS SKILLS MASTERY
Thank you, this was no doubt excellent training with a lot of useful content. I am sure it will help me get better grades in my IELTS examination.
Course was amazing and full of learning and knowledge.
It's very helpful to me as I have never tried IELTS before.
it helps me a lot to improve IELTS Listening and Speaking skill. Thank you COURSERA
About the IELTS Preparation Specialization
The IELTS Preparation courses in this specialization are intended for those seeking to boost their scores on the IELTS exam. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the scores you seek.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.