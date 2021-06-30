MA
May 22, 2021
Thank you, this was no doubt excellent training with a lot of useful content. I am sure it will help me get better grades in my IELTS examination.
Dec 13, 2021
This course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take the IELTS exam. The lectures that teacher explains are easy to understand. Thank you!!
By Moaz A•
Jun 30, 2021
I really enjoy this course . Everything was presented by the teacher in a smooth way .
By Muhammad N A•
May 23, 2021
By Aura R•
Sep 12, 2021
it helps me a lot to improve IELTS Listening and Speaking skill. Thank you COURSERA
By Asghar K•
Apr 2, 2022
This course is very best for IELTS Speaking and Listening. I learned and practiced alot of stratagies.
By Thang T•
Jul 29, 2021
I love this course so much. It helps me to master my English listening and speaking skills
By Ardi A N•
Aug 28, 2021
I got a lot of important information including tips and tricks from this course
By Naeem A•
Jun 30, 2021
Course was amazing and full of learning and knowledge.
By ngoc n•
Apr 27, 2022
ok, basic information, not the training course
By Shuming S•
May 26, 2022
just basic information. a little disappointed.
By Isabel M L D•
Mar 28, 2022
Covers the basics. I expected more practice.
By Gb K•
Dec 18, 2021
This course is really helpful as it gives me the information which is useful for practicing listening and speaking IELTS. I highly appreciate the teacher giving me this great opportunity to learn about the structures and how to score effectively in the IELTS exam. Thank you so much for your lessons
By Mohammadreza N•
Aug 3, 2021
It was a wonderful course especially all the tips in the last videos. But if a real speaking and listening exam will be included in quizzes part will be so beneficial for completing this wonderful course.
By Koulessi E F•
Apr 2, 2022
I'm so proud of me to get the chance to finish this cours because this program he's very helpful for any one who want to improve his level and learn different strategy to pass the IELTS test.
By Nguyễn N K L•
Mar 22, 2022
I learn a lot of valuable knowlege that I never hear them before. I really hapy and appreciate UCI and Coursea cause create this wonderfull course
By Olivia G A L•
Dec 13, 2021
By Nguyen N T•
Apr 19, 2022
A great course. The content is presented briefly, concisely, and easy to understand.
By Chau T M H•
Apr 4, 2022
It's very helpful to me as I have never tried IELTS before.
By Sinan T•
Jul 13, 2021
That was good for me. Thank you for every thing.
By Ahmad O O A•
Jun 15, 2021
absolutely amazing , thank you.
By Muse O M•
Jun 19, 2021
it is helpful and fantastic
By IDRISS D M•
Jan 28, 2022
Good way to learn more
By toufeeque a•
Apr 15, 2022
informative course..
By Mital S•
Mar 8, 2022
Great Stratagies....
By Alireza G•
Aug 29, 2021
Thank you coursera.
By Helana I•
Feb 3, 2022
very informative