4.5
stars
169 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the listening and speaking sections of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in both listening and speaking, and they will prepare you for every type of question in these sections of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band scores. You will be ready to confidently complete all four parts of the listening section, which test a variety of listening skills. You will also be able to give well-constructed responses to the three sections of the speaking section. We’ll review plenty of sample questions and scoring rubrics so you’ll know exactly what to expect. The helpful tips and strategies offered in this course will give you the invaluable tools and knowledge you’ll need to identify correct answers and compose clear responses while efficiently managing the time allotted for each task. Taking tests can be stressful, but being familiar with the test and practicing will reduce anxiety and give you the confidence you’ll need to perform at your best....

Top reviews

MA

May 22, 2021

Thank you, this was no doubt excellent training with a lot of useful content. I am sure it will help me get better grades in my IELTS examination.

OL

Dec 13, 2021

This course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take the IELTS exam. The lectures that teacher explains are easy to understand. Thank you!!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for IELTS Listening and Speaking Sections Skills Mastery

By Moaz A

Jun 30, 2021

I really enjoy this course . Everything was presented by the teacher in a smooth way .

By Muhammad N A

May 23, 2021

Thank you, this was no doubt excellent training with a lot of useful content. I am sure it will help me get better grades in my IELTS examination.

By Aura R

Sep 12, 2021

it helps me a lot to improve IELTS Listening and Speaking skill. Thank you COURSERA

By Asghar K

Apr 2, 2022

This course is very best for IELTS Speaking and Listening. I learned and practiced alot of stratagies.

By Thang T

Jul 29, 2021

I love this course so much. It helps me to master my English listening and speaking skills

By Ardi A N

Aug 28, 2021

I got a lot of important information including tips and tricks from this course

By Naeem A

Jun 30, 2021

Course was amazing and full of learning and knowledge.

By ngoc n

Apr 27, 2022

ok, basic information, not the training course

By Shuming S

May 26, 2022

just basic information. a little disappointed.

By Isabel M L D

Mar 28, 2022

Covers the basics. I expected more practice.

By Gb K

Dec 18, 2021

This course is really helpful as it gives me the information which is useful for practicing listening and speaking IELTS. I highly appreciate the teacher giving me this great opportunity to learn about the structures and how to score effectively in the IELTS exam. Thank you so much for your lessons

By Mohammadreza N

Aug 3, 2021

It was a wonderful course especially all the tips in the last videos. But if a real speaking and listening exam will be included in quizzes part will be so beneficial for completing this wonderful course.

By Koulessi E F

Apr 2, 2022

I'm so proud of me to get the chance to finish this cours because this program he's very helpful for any one who want to improve his level and learn different strategy to pass the IELTS test.

By Nguyễn N K L

Mar 22, 2022

I learn a lot of valuable knowlege that I never hear them before. I really hapy and appreciate UCI and Coursea cause create this wonderfull course

By Olivia G A L

Dec 13, 2021

T​his course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take the IELTS exam. The lectures that teacher explains are easy to understand. Thank you!!

By Nguyen N T

Apr 19, 2022

A great course. The content is presented briefly, concisely, and easy to understand.

By Chau T M H

Apr 4, 2022

It's very helpful to me as I have never tried IELTS before.

By Sinan T

Jul 13, 2021

That was good for me. Thank you for every thing.

By Ahmad O O A

Jun 15, 2021

absolutely amazing , thank you.

By Muse O M

Jun 19, 2021

it is helpful and fantastic

By IDRISS D M

Jan 28, 2022

Good way to learn more

By toufeeque a

Apr 15, 2022

informative course..

By Mital S

Mar 8, 2022

Great Stratagies....

By Alireza G

Aug 29, 2021

Thank you coursera.

By Helana I

Feb 3, 2022

very informative

