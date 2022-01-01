- Lecture
Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
Speaking and Listening Skills for Academic English. Learn to speak and listen more effectively.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Academic Listening and Note-Taking
This course will help non-native English speakers improve their listening and note-taking skills for the purpose of listening to academic lectures. You will learn techniques for improving your understanding and skills for taking more effective notes, and you will get lots of practice in using these. If you're planning to attend college classes in English, then this class is for you.
Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
Do you have to give presentations in school or at your work? Is it nerve-racking? Then you've come to the right place. Everyone gets a little nervous when they think about having to stand in front of other people and speak intelligently. This course will give you helpful tips for making effective speeches and delivering them well in typical American settings. You'll learn how to organize a presentation, how to make it memorable, and how to communicate clearly. In the course, you'll have several opportunities to demonstrate the presentation skills that you learn. This will help you gain the experience you need to be more confident when you give a speech in an American classroom or on the job. Learners will record several videos of themselves giving assigned presentations and upload the videos for peer feedback.
Academic Discussions in English
This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. In this class you will learn about different types of conversations you will have in academic settings. You will also learn some strategies for helping you understand other people's meaning and for helping you express yourself effectively. Learners will record several videos of themselves participating in assigned group discussions with their own friends and upload the videos for peer feedback. While this might seem intimidating, it will be a great opportunity for you to practice and improve your discussion skills.
Advanced Speaking and Listening Project
Learners will present a well-organized academic speech on a topic in an academic field of the learner's choice. The learner will need to recall all of the skills learned in the previous three courses and complete several steps to complete the project. The learner will choose an academic topic and will then need to do some research, interview a couple of experts in the field, create visual elements, and record a video of the presentation. The presenter will use techniques for preparing and practicing a presentation and demonstrate effective verbal and non-verbal skills. Doing this will help prepare you for presentations in school or work.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
