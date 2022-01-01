About this Specialization

This specialization covers the listening and speaking skills that non-native English-speaking students need to be successful in English-speaking colleges and universities. Native English-speaking students who would like to increase their chances of success in university courses will also benefit as well anyone interested in improving their listening comprehension skills. You will learn how to listen to class lectures and take notes more effectively. You will also improve your speaking skills for common tasks such as class discussions and presentations. In the capstone, you will create a video presentation on an academic topic.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 6 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Academic Listening and Note-Taking

Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen

Academic Discussions in English

Advanced Speaking and Listening Project

University of California, Irvine

