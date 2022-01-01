No prior experience required.
IELTS Preparation Specialization
Ace the IELTS Test. Use effective strategies for increasing your band scores on the IELTS exam.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will take assessments reinforcing their knowledge of the the IELTS test. The assessments will test their knowledge of the format and structure of the exam as well as the types of questions they can expect and the test-taking strategies they should utilize. Learners will also have opportunities to engage in discussions to glean helpful ideas from other learners in their preparation for the exam.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
IELTS Writing Section Skills Mastery
Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the writing section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in writing and prepare you for every type of writing prompt on the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score.
IELTS Listening and Speaking Sections Skills Mastery
Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the listening and speaking sections of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in both listening and speaking, and they will prepare you for every type of question in these sections of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band scores.
IELTS Reading Section Skills Mastery
Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the reading section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in reading and prepare you for every type of question in this section of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score.
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
