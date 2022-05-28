This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the TOEFL iBT exam by providing helpful tips and proven techniques for successfully completing the reading, listening, speaking, and writing sections of the iBT. In this course, you will learn a variety of strategies such as note-taking, using templates, and analyzing speech patterns, and you will review many sample questions and responses.
No prior experience with the TOEFL test is required.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
TOEFL iBT Reading Strategies & Tips
In this first week, you will become familiar with some effective reading strategies that can help you answer the questions that you will encounter on a real iBT reading section. You will be able to apply the right strategies for the right question types and be more prepared for the test by improving your vocabulary and reading comprehension skills.
iBT Listening Strategies & Tips
In this second week, you will become familiar with some effective listening strategies that can help you answer the questions that you will encounter on a real iBT reading section. You will be able to apply the right strategies for the right question types and be more prepared for the test by improving your listening comprehension and note-taking techniques.
iBT Speaking Tips & Strategies
In this third week, you will become familiar with strategies that will help you answer the tasks that you will encounter on a real iBT speaking section. You will learn how to approach each task effectively and utilize your preparation time as well as speaking time efficiently.
iBT Writing Tips & Strategies
In this fourth week, you will become familiar with strategies that will help you answer the tasks that you will encounter on a real iBT writing section. You will learn how to approach each task effectively and utilize your time efficiently.
About the TOEFL Preparation Specialization
The TOEFL Preparation courses in this specialization are for those interested in performing their best on the TOEFL iBT test. Whether you have taken the test before, these courses will help you to become more familiar with the various types of questions on the test. The many tips and strategies demonstrated in the courses will prepare you to perform your best to attain the score you seek.
