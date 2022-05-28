About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior experience with the TOEFL test is required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

TOEFL iBT Reading Strategies & Tips

Week 2

iBT Listening Strategies & Tips

Week 3

iBT Speaking Tips & Strategies

Week 4

iBT Writing Tips & Strategies

