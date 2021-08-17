Chevron Left
This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the TOEFL iBT exam by providing helpful tips and proven techniques for successfully completing the reading, listening, speaking, and writing sections of the iBT. In this course, you will learn a variety of strategies such as note-taking, using templates, and analyzing speech patterns, and you will review many sample questions and responses. This course also teaches how to best practice and prepare for test day as well as how to manage your time and perform optimally during the exam. With plenty of practice, you will know exactly what to expect when you take the actual test, reducing anxiety and boosting your confidence. Join this course and give yourself the best chance to reach your target scores on the TOEFL iBT....
By Minesh T

Aug 17, 2021

V​ery helpful course to know strategies about TOEFL. Moreover, I would like to recommend all and sundry to join this course to get high score in iBT TOEFL exam. I'm very grateful to Coursera and University of California, Irvine to bring such a wondeful course to learners like me who want to fulfil their dreams to study abroad by taking admission in top ranked universities through TOEFL course. Once again I recommend this program should must be join by all future students for getting effective strategies about iBT TOEFL exam.

By Lilia G

Dec 21, 2021

Este curso es muy importante ya que deja un gran aprendizaje para poner en practica lo que se nos enseño en este curso para el día del examen.

By Elizabeth S C

Oct 30, 2021

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to take this course.

By Mingzheng(Michael) H

Sep 19, 2021

All the contents are detailed and clear!

By TITAR R R 2

Oct 3, 2021

Very helpful :) Thanks!

By Alifia_ N

Apr 14, 2022

Very helpful. Thanks.

By Samiksha B

Apr 7, 2022

​short and useful

By Laura D U G

Oct 4, 2021

Exelente curso

By Juan F C

Jul 7, 2021

Great course!

By Tung N

Jul 7, 2021

this is very useful course

By Asmaa A

May 21, 2022

✍️ good

By Emma L

Nov 23, 2021

Can't understand very well. Hard to follow. It breaks up all the time and nothing makes sense due to the break up in audio. Would not recommend very disappointed!

