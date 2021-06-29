Chevron Left
This course prepares non-native speakers of English to take the speaking and writing sections of the TOEFL iBT exam. This course explains the difference between the integrated tasks and independent tasks in the speaking and writing sections of the iBT and provides effective strategies for tackling each task. For each type of prompt, you will learn how to best plan your responses, which is a key step to providing well-formed and organized answers. This course also teaches how to best practice and prepare for test day as well as how to manage your time and perform optimally during the exam. With plenty of practice, you will know exactly what to expect when you take the actual test, reducing anxiety and boosting your confidence. Join this course and give yourself the best chance to reach your target scores on the speaking and writing sections of the TOEFL iBT....

AB

Nov 23, 2021

I want to take this opportunity to thank these wonderful instructors; Shiva Sutherland and Helen Nam for making this course a wonderful one.\n\nLove you all.\n\nkojoalfred90@gmail.com

HG

May 25, 2022

The course was pretty goog, I learned a lot about TOEFL test ans its strucutre as well as some strategis to face this important international test.

By Juan F C

Jun 29, 2021

Very useful and concise course! Highly recommended for preparing the test.

By Junya I

Jan 2, 2022

Since I already spent much time for TOEFL, I have not learned something new. Still, some links of outside resources are helpful even if you have already studied for the test.

By Isis G B C

Aug 22, 2021

The course is very objective, clear and helpful.

By Taleb N

Jan 9, 2022

Thans alot from my heart

By Conscience c

Aug 10, 2021

the teacher is too fast

By Luis A M M

Jul 27, 2021

Verry good couse!

By Javier A A C

Jul 29, 2021

It was great that this course provided material from other websites that perhaps we didn't know.

By Alfred B

Nov 24, 2021

By Alifia_ N

Mar 31, 2022

This course helped me in developing speaking strategies and writing essays within the allotted time and according to the criteria for the TOEFL iBT writing rubric. Thank you.

By Heber E B G

May 26, 2022

By Mohammad H

May 1, 2022

the great cours for prepration of TOEFL test

By Ma. C Q

Mar 6, 2022

Very good!

By Asal A a

Sep 26, 2021

