Chevron Left
Back to IELTS Reading Section Skills Mastery

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IELTS Reading Section Skills Mastery by University of California, Irvine

4.5
stars
124 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

Whether you have taken the IELTS test before, you will benefit from completing this course on the reading section of the exam. The lessons in this course will improve your overall skills in reading and prepare you for every type of question in this section of the test, increasing your chances of getting your target band score. You will be ready to confidently complete the 40-question reading section, which includes a dozen different types of reading tasks. We’ll review plenty of sample readings and questions so you’ll know exactly what to expect. The helpful tips and strategies offered in this course will give you the invaluable tools and knowledge you’ll need to identify correct answers while efficiently managing the 60-minute time allotted for the reading section. Taking tests can be stressful, but being familiar with the test and practicing will reduce anxiety and give you the confidence you’ll need to perform at your best....

Top reviews

JI

Dec 29, 2021

very clear explanation strategy how get a high band score in IELTS exam, and now is time to more practice before taking the exam.

OL

Dec 13, 2021

This course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take IELTS exam. Each of the lectures is easy to understand. Thank you!

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for IELTS Reading Section Skills Mastery

By Mohammadreza N

Aug 10, 2021

This course is awesome, but for improving it, it will be good to solving a complete IELTS exam at the end of this course

By Thang T

Jul 13, 2021

It's great to learn many useful strategies and tips to preapare for the IELTS reading.

By Siraj M

Aug 8, 2021

Author discussed some really helpful tricks. I would recommend this course for startup your preparation of ILETS

By Jane X

Nov 29, 2021

The teacher just read through the powerpoint, and even make the mistakes about the answer. It is the big problem that misleading the students who trust in this course and want to level up.

By june i

Dec 30, 2021

very clear explanation strategy how get a high band score in IELTS exam, and now is time to more practice before taking the exam.

By Olivia G A L

Dec 13, 2021

T​his course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take IELTS exam. Each of the lectures is easy to understand. Thank you!

By Saleem M A

Feb 28, 2022

good value and need more live test

By Ahamed M 6

Sep 12, 2021

teachings at its best

By Alireza G

Aug 29, 2021

Thank you coursera.

By kaushal p

Jan 17, 2022

very nice course

By ABDULLAH A

Sep 26, 2021

Excellent source

By Ivy L L

Aug 3, 2021

Very informative

By Joseph A

Sep 12, 2021

good

By Mahdi G

Sep 20, 2021

Generally it was so great and i enjoyed a lot with this course , but it will be more effective if the course has included more passage examples...

finally i want to thanks COURSERA a lot that give me professional courses...

By Leonardo C R

Jun 23, 2021

​The course is really good, well structured and very helpful. I just would like to suggest that they mke the necessary corrections on subtitles. It may mislead the student while trying to listen and read at the same time.

By İmge H K

Mar 21, 2022

Showing the question examples before giving tips can be more helpful. Also giving the right answers during the presentation.

By Anh N Đ

Dec 20, 2021

The voice is sometimes small sound.

By MD A R

Oct 20, 2021

useful

By Jaspreet K B

Jan 4, 2022

More practice material could be given and thoroughly lessons should be taught and solved for better practices.

By Thị H N

Jul 30, 2021

it is not details.

By helmi y p

Jun 30, 2021

I don't know, I don't find it really helpful. it seems to be theoretical thing and hard to apply in reading practice and also the example given is easier than in the real practice.

By Roxana M C V

May 18, 2022

good tips. i wish you could add actual practice with set time

By Oluwaseun O

Jul 7, 2021

I will not recommend this course for anyone,it's a total waste of money.

By Gleb S

Nov 30, 2021

didn't meet my expectations

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder