Dec 29, 2021
very clear explanation strategy how get a high band score in IELTS exam, and now is time to more practice before taking the exam.
Dec 13, 2021
This course is very helpful for everyone who wants to take IELTS exam. Each of the lectures is easy to understand. Thank you!
By Mohammadreza N•
Aug 10, 2021
This course is awesome, but for improving it, it will be good to solving a complete IELTS exam at the end of this course
By Thang T•
Jul 13, 2021
It's great to learn many useful strategies and tips to preapare for the IELTS reading.
By Siraj M•
Aug 8, 2021
Author discussed some really helpful tricks. I would recommend this course for startup your preparation of ILETS
By Jane X•
Nov 29, 2021
The teacher just read through the powerpoint, and even make the mistakes about the answer. It is the big problem that misleading the students who trust in this course and want to level up.
By june i•
Dec 30, 2021
By Saleem M A•
Feb 28, 2022
good value and need more live test
By Ahamed M 6•
Sep 12, 2021
teachings at its best
By Alireza G•
Aug 29, 2021
Thank you coursera.
By kaushal p•
Jan 17, 2022
very nice course
By ABDULLAH A•
Sep 26, 2021
Excellent source
By Ivy L L•
Aug 3, 2021
Very informative
By Joseph A•
Sep 12, 2021
good
By Mahdi G•
Sep 20, 2021
Generally it was so great and i enjoyed a lot with this course , but it will be more effective if the course has included more passage examples...
finally i want to thanks COURSERA a lot that give me professional courses...
By Leonardo C R•
Jun 23, 2021
The course is really good, well structured and very helpful. I just would like to suggest that they mke the necessary corrections on subtitles. It may mislead the student while trying to listen and read at the same time.
By İmge H K•
Mar 21, 2022
Showing the question examples before giving tips can be more helpful. Also giving the right answers during the presentation.
By Anh N Đ•
Dec 20, 2021
The voice is sometimes small sound.
By MD A R•
Oct 20, 2021
useful
By Jaspreet K B•
Jan 4, 2022
More practice material could be given and thoroughly lessons should be taught and solved for better practices.
By Thị H N•
Jul 30, 2021
it is not details.
By helmi y p•
Jun 30, 2021
I don't know, I don't find it really helpful. it seems to be theoretical thing and hard to apply in reading practice and also the example given is easier than in the real practice.
By Roxana M C V•
May 18, 2022
good tips. i wish you could add actual practice with set time
By Oluwaseun O•
Jul 7, 2021
I will not recommend this course for anyone,it's a total waste of money.
By Gleb S•
Nov 30, 2021
didn't meet my expectations