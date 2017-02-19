About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Academic English: Writing Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Research and Annotated Bibliography

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

First Draft and Introduction Paragraph

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Rough Draft

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Academic English: Writing Specialization

Academic English: Writing

Placeholder