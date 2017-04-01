About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
École Polytechnique

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Understanding academia

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Before writing: delimiting your scientific paper

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Writing the paper: things you need to know

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

After the writing: the check list

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

