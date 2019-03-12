TD
Nov 20, 2021
I really liked the course and the contents are great. Except for the language problem, everything else is very good, and really enjoyed learning from peers and instructors. Thank you for the platform.
SM
Apr 11, 2020
The content was very good and explanation was excellent just there was a slight problem with instructors accent but don't worry you will get used to it no time but the course is excellent and helpful
By Mariela N R•
Mar 12, 2019
Is an excelent way to start to write your own scientific paper. Even if you had already publish before you will learn new tools that will make your papers better and your life at scientific publishing way more easy. Very good course!
By SURAJ B M•
Apr 12, 2020
By Jesus L G•
Oct 31, 2016
I think it is a decent course to understand how the peer review process work. However, it does not really help to write a paper. I think some ideas are not applied to every field. In particular, telling students to look for the board of editors in a journal and adapt your results and how you express things accordingly, it is in my opinion a bit unethical. Moreover, I was expecting that the course will be taught by a professor, but instead, it is done by a group of PhDs, some of them in their first year of research. If they intend to target a PhD audience, this is clearly a drawback as some of them might know the same as you do. Finally, as some people already pointed out, the quality of the English of some of the instructor is not good. In particular, there are a couple of them that you can't barely understand. It would have been more useful if the full course is taught by the 2 of them that can actually speak good.
By Sanmarga M•
Mar 1, 2018
The course is well structured that guides a scholar to construct a research paper step by step in a steady and sure way. I would definitely recommend the course for new research scholars.
By Kristi•
Mar 6, 2019
Amazing course.
The content was relevant, clear and right to the point.
Integration with interviews and peer-graded assignments were very helpful.
Highly recommended!
By REENA R S•
Apr 26, 2019
Overall this course was excellent. Very informative with practical experience on how to write an abstract for publication.
The exercise of Checklist preparation was very helpful.
Thank you Coursera and the team for your excellent coordination,
Good luck for the future.
By Sehresh M•
Jun 21, 2020
It was really helpful to me, I hope it will be useful to all researchers who are intensively working for publishing papers in journals. I thank all course instructors who handled the video sessions.
By Saravanakumar R•
Jun 4, 2020
By LouisKingdom•
Jun 12, 2019
This course has well-structured content, it guides me to have a complete view of how to publish a academic paper and it also shares useful tips of how to get a paper well-organized.
By WANG R•
Apr 11, 2019
It is a good course. I learned something that I didn't know before. Now I can use checking-list to check my manuscript and I can improve my abstract.
By Palchamy•
May 8, 2019
First time I noticed this type of course, I would like to complete this course to understand the publication process for writing scientific paper.
By POPOOLA T I•
Jan 7, 2019
One of the best courses on Coursera. Now I know how to write and publish a paper like a true researcher. Excellent.
By Samantha P W•
Jun 6, 2018
Course was challenging with plenty of opportunities to refresh previously learned information and use new skills. The support materials were very helpful, as were the access to the transcripts, articles and forums. The teaching segments were separated into in manageable segments, which made it easier to digest and remember. Some of the updates were distracting, but they were few and far between.
By Roberto G•
May 9, 2016
very basic course. I would only recommend this if you are just starting your PhD program and you have no idea how the writing process works
By Bhanu S•
Jun 26, 2018
The course was comprehensive and well explained. It was interesting and engaging. The peer review process was fun. The mentors were great. Loved it!
By Henrique F R•
Feb 11, 2019
A very good course with tips and with pratical knowledge to understand and take part in the process of writing a scientific paper.
By Dr S K•
Feb 22, 2018
I was very happy to learning by all the How to Write and Publish a Scientific Paper (Project-Centered Course)
Thanks to Team
By Fernanda B B•
Mar 12, 2018
The course provided all the essential elements to guide the students to write a well-written academic paper.
By Anwar E E E•
Mar 21, 2018
Really it is one of the best courses in scientific writing , it takes you step by step in writing a scientific article in a very structured way, I felt now more equipped than before and can approach journals with confidence. Thanks to the instructors who made this journey fruitful.
By Gessica T•
Mar 5, 2019
It was really an interesting course, useful for people who love to write, publish and spread their knowledge though their work to the world. I gave **** stars, just because I was looking for more samples and practible information about real journals to cooperate with.
By Gabriel D•
Apr 12, 2020
This course is suitable only for first grades students. If you are a graduate or a practician, don't lose your time with this course. Also, their French accent might create you a significant audible discomfort!
By Ave T•
Jun 11, 2020
This course was excellent and well-balanced. The lectures were simply great - very enthusiastic and easy to follow! Reading materials and assignments were interesting. It was a truly great course.
By Aakash K•
Apr 11, 2020
By the PhD Students for the PhD Students. That's what ticked for me. A thorough course with deep insights into the details of approaching a research problem. Amazing course. Highly recommended.
By Mallikarjun Y•
Apr 2, 2017
This course helps to understand the journey from a writing a journal to publishing it, from researcher perspective to editorial perspective. I recommend to all PhD students to take this course.
By Shobha K R•
May 3, 2019
its an amazing experiences and very useful to all type of learners its recommend to all professionals..