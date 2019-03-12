Chevron Left
What you will achieve: In this project-based course, you will outline a complete scientific paper, choose an appropriate journal to which you'll submit the finished paper for publication, and prepare a checklist that will allow you to independently judge whether your paper is ready to submit. What you'll need to get started: This course is designed for students who have previous experience with academic research - you should be eager to adapt our writing and publishing advice to an existing personal project. If you just finished your graduate dissertation, just began your PhD, or are at a different stage of your academic journey or career and just want to publish your work, this course is for you. *About Project-Centered Courses: Project-Centered Courses are designed to help you complete a personally meaningful real-world project, with your instructor and a community of learners with similar goals providing guidance and suggestions along the way. By actively applying new concepts as you learn, you’ll master the course content more efficiently; you’ll also get a head start on using the skills you gain to make positive changes in your life and career. When you complete the course, you’ll have a finished project that you’ll be proud to use and share....

TD

Nov 20, 2021

I really liked the course and the contents are great. Except for the language problem, everything else is very good, and really enjoyed learning from peers and instructors. Thank you for the platform.

SM

Apr 11, 2020

The content was very good and explanation was excellent just there was a slight problem with instructors accent but don't worry you will get used to it no time but the course is excellent and helpful

By Mariela N R

Mar 12, 2019

Is an excelent way to start to write your own scientific paper. Even if you had already publish before you will learn new tools that will make your papers better and your life at scientific publishing way more easy. Very good course!

By SURAJ B M

Apr 12, 2020

By Jesus L G

Oct 31, 2016

I think it is a decent course to understand how the peer review process work. However, it does not really help to write a paper. I think some ideas are not applied to every field. In particular, telling students to look for the board of editors in a journal and adapt your results and how you express things accordingly, it is in my opinion a bit unethical. Moreover, I was expecting that the course will be taught by a professor, but instead, it is done by a group of PhDs, some of them in their first year of research. If they intend to target a PhD audience, this is clearly a drawback as some of them might know the same as you do. Finally, as some people already pointed out, the quality of the English of some of the instructor is not good. In particular, there are a couple of them that you can't barely understand. It would have been more useful if the full course is taught by the 2 of them that can actually speak good.

By Sanmarga M

Mar 1, 2018

The course is well structured that guides a scholar to construct a research paper step by step in a steady and sure way. I would definitely recommend the course for new research scholars.

By Kristi

Mar 6, 2019

Amazing course.

The content was relevant, clear and right to the point.

Integration with interviews and peer-graded assignments were very helpful.

Highly recommended!

By REENA R S

Apr 26, 2019

Overall this course was excellent. Very informative with practical experience on how to write an abstract for publication.

The exercise of Checklist preparation was very helpful.

Thank you Coursera and the team for your excellent coordination,

Good luck for the future.

By Sehresh M

Jun 21, 2020

It was really helpful to me, I hope it will be useful to all researchers who are intensively working for publishing papers in journals. I thank all course instructors who handled the video sessions.

By Saravanakumar R

Jun 4, 2020

By LouisKingdom

Jun 12, 2019

This course has well-structured content, it guides me to have a complete view of how to publish a academic paper and it also shares useful tips of how to get a paper well-organized.

By WANG R

Apr 11, 2019

It is a good course. I learned something that I didn't know before. Now I can use checking-list to check my manuscript and I can improve my abstract.

By Palchamy

May 8, 2019

First time I noticed this type of course, I would like to complete this course to understand the publication process for writing scientific paper.

By POPOOLA T I

Jan 7, 2019

One of the best courses on Coursera. Now I know how to write and publish a paper like a true researcher. Excellent.

By Samantha P W

Jun 6, 2018

Course was challenging with plenty of opportunities to refresh previously learned information and use new skills. The support materials were very helpful, as were the access to the transcripts, articles and forums. The teaching segments were separated into in manageable segments, which made it easier to digest and remember. Some of the updates were distracting, but they were few and far between.

By Roberto G

May 9, 2016

very basic course. I would only recommend this if you are just starting your PhD program and you have no idea how the writing process works

By Bhanu S

Jun 26, 2018

The course was comprehensive and well explained. It was interesting and engaging. The peer review process was fun. The mentors were great. Loved it!

By Henrique F R

Feb 11, 2019

A very good course with tips and with pratical knowledge to understand and take part in the process of writing a scientific paper.

By Dr S K

Feb 22, 2018

I was very happy to learning by all the How to Write and Publish a Scientific Paper (Project-Centered Course)

Thanks to Team

By Fernanda B B

Mar 12, 2018

The course provided all the essential elements to guide the students to write a well-written academic paper.

By Anwar E E E

Mar 21, 2018

Really it is one of the best courses in scientific writing , it takes you step by step in writing a scientific article in a very structured way, I felt now more equipped than before and can approach journals with confidence. Thanks to the instructors who made this journey fruitful.

By Gessica T

Mar 5, 2019

It was really an interesting course, useful for people who love to write, publish and spread their knowledge though their work to the world. I gave **** stars, just because I was looking for more samples and practible information about real journals to cooperate with.

By Gabriel D

Apr 12, 2020

This course is suitable only for first grades students. If you are a graduate or a practician, don't lose your time with this course. Also, their French accent might create you a significant audible discomfort!

By Ave T

Jun 11, 2020

This course was excellent and well-balanced. The lectures were simply great - very enthusiastic and easy to follow! Reading materials and assignments were interesting. It was a truly great course.

By Aakash K

Apr 11, 2020

By the PhD Students for the PhD Students. That's what ticked for me. A thorough course with deep insights into the details of approaching a research problem. Amazing course. Highly recommended.

By Mallikarjun Y

Apr 2, 2017

This course helps to understand the journey from a writing a journal to publishing it, from researcher perspective to editorial perspective. I recommend to all PhD students to take this course.

By Shobha K R

May 3, 2019

its an amazing experiences and very useful to all type of learners its recommend to all professionals..

