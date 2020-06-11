This course teaches scientists to become more effective writers, using practical examples and exercises. Topics include: principles of good writing, tricks for writing faster and with less anxiety, the format of a scientific manuscript, peer review, grant writing, ethical issues in scientific publication, and writing for general audiences.
Writing in the SciencesStanford University
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
13%
Skills you will gain
- Grammar
- Medical Writing
- Science Communication
- Writing
Learner Career Outcomes
13%
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1
Unit 1 introduces the course and reviews key principles of effective writing. In particular, you will practice cutting clutter from writing.
2
Unit 2 focuses on writing with strong, active verbs. Lessons include how to: write in the active voice; avoid turning verbs into nouns; choose strong verbs; and get to the main verb of a sentence quickly.
3
Unit 3 reviews how to vary sentence structure and write strong paragraphs. You will practice using the dash, colon, semi-colon, and parentheses, as well as writing well-organized and concise paragraphs.
4
Unit 4 reviews the writing process. I will give you tips for making the writing process easier, more efficient, and more organized.
Reviews
- 5 stars89.83%
- 4 stars9.22%
- 3 stars0.58%
- 2 stars0.18%
- 1 star0.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING IN THE SCIENCES
A good course for those wanting to know how to write scientific papers in a style that is understandable for readers. Also included tips about science communication and writing research proposals.
"Writing in the Sciences" is a well-structured and balanced course to understand research writing process from the basics. Dr Sainani has done a great job with her valuable tips on science writing.
Excellent course! Kept me engaged throughout with a well structured format. Everything was thoroughly explained. I find these lectures to be a useful resource for any person in a scientific field.
This was an excellent course! Really highlighted areas that I feel are pertinent to writing as a professional, in the sciences and in general! Well organized, realistic in goals, and easily consumed.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Are there other versions of this course available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.