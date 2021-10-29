Half a century ago, a revolution took place in the teaching of writing. Educators asked, “What if we were to study how professional writers wrote, as a way to learn how we might teach writing more effectively?” The result was the writing process movement, with its emphasis on not just writing as product but as process. Good writing doesn’t magically appear, nor does it spring from the brain fully formed and perfect the first time. Instead, all writers engage in a process, and while that process can vary writer to writer, some stages do seem to apply, in some way, to almost every writing situation. This course demonstrates how teaching writing as process can lead to a significant increase in students’ comfort level and confidence as writers. Learners will examine methods for teaching writing as discovery, and for using low-stakes writing and reflection in their classes. They’ll fill their toolbox with practical strategies and techniques for teaching writing to students of any age, in any situation.
This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.
What the writing process is and how it can help improve student writing.
How writing as discovery, low-stakes writing and reflection can help students grow more comfortable and confident as writers.
Johns Hopkins University
Module 1: Inviting Writing
Do you find yourself having to “make” your students write? Do you use writing mainly as a way to test students? What if you could find ways to “invite” your students to write, making the experience meaningful and even enjoyable for your students and yourself? In this module, after being introduced to the Teaching Writing specialization and considering the importance of good writing skills in virtually any career endeavor, learners will examine ways to “invite writing” from their students, identifying the characteristics and benefits of adding low-stakes writing to the more common approach of using writing as testing. They will practice low-stakes writing to experience firsthand the challenges and successes their students experience when writing.
Module 2: What Kind of Teacher Do You Want to Be?
When you were a student, how were you taught writing? When a former student comes back to visit you after ten years have passed, what would you like that former student to say about you as a teacher? In this module, learners will identify and reflect on how they were taught writing as students, and consider how the teaching of writing has changed over the last half century. Learners will also reflect on their own goals and values that will determine what kind of teacher they want to be.
Module 3: Writing Process
We’ve already used the term “writing process” a number of times. You’d probably encountered “the writing process” well before you started this course. You may even teach it to your students. But what is “the writing process,” exactly? How does it work, and how and why can it help your students improve as writers? In this module, learners will be introduced to writing as not just a product but a process. You’ll identify “the writing process,” its components and its many variations. You’ll examine how and why the process works as an effective approach to teaching writing. You’ll identify how the writing process movement led to not only a new approach to teaching writing, but to a new definition of what makes writing good. You’ll adapt your learning by creating an action plan for incorporating writing as process into your teaching.
Module 4: Writing and Reflection
Why do we look in mirrors? Even though we know what we look like, a mirror can give us a new or different, or just a more immediate and detailed view of how we perceive ourselves at that moment. Reflective writing is a way of providing that more immediate and detailed perspective on our learning. In this module, learners will identify the characteristics and value of using reflection as a tool for teaching writing. They’ll practice reflective writing by examining what they have learned in this course and how they might incorporate that learning into their teaching practice.
One the best courses for teachers. Many thanks for the instructor and University. It is rich in content both videos and readings. I would definitely recommend it to other teachers.
About the Teaching Writing Specialization
This specialization will provide learners with proven methods to improve the writing of students of all ages, in all situations, including K through University classrooms as well as homeschooling, tutoring, in business and the private sector. In four courses and a final project, you’ll learn effective theories and practices to teach writing that you can adapt to your own teaching situation and needs. You’ll learn how to teach writing as process, how to reach even the most reluctant writers, how to help students construct specific texts and make the reading/writing connection, and how to respond to and assess student writing in ways that are meaningful to both teacher and student. If you use writing in your teaching, or want to, this specialization will provide you with tools and practices you can use with your students right away.
