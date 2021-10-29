About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What the writing process is and how it can help improve student writing.

  • How writing as discovery, low-stakes writing and reflection can help students grow more comfortable and confident as writers.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Module 1: Inviting Writing

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: What Kind of Teacher Do You Want to Be?

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Writing Process

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Writing and Reflection

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

