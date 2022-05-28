The first job of any writer is to get words down on paper, and teaching writing as process helps students gain the fluency, comfort and confidence they need to succeed at any writing task. But complex, comprehensive writing tasks often bring with them specific expectations and conventions the writer must address to be successful. This course will examine some of those more comprehensive writing tasks: personal essays; argument, analysis and other forms of transactional writing; and creative writing. Learners will also identify strategies for supporting the reading/writing connection and practical assignments for engaging students in writing around texts.
About this Course
This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any teaching situation, who want to use writing in their teaching.
What you will learn
How to teach a variety of writing forms, including argument, personal writing and creative writing.
How to connect reading and writing in teaching your students.
Skills you will gain
- Teaching Creative Writing
- Teaching Reading and Writing
- Teaching Personal Writing
- Teaching Argument
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Teaching Personal Writing
Imagine a scenario where a student is asked, for example, to name the capital city, state bird, state motto and primary economic industry of their state, and although they get the first three correct, on the fourth that student is told, “No, I’m sorry, that’s wrong.”
The Reading/Writing Connection
Often, writing is taught as writing, and reading is taught as reading. But there can be great value in connecting the two. In this module, learners will identify strategies for supporting the reading/writing connection and practical assignments for engaging students in writing around texts. Learners will identify different techniques of reading, including reading like a writer and deep reading, and will reflect on how they might apply their learning with the students they currently teach or will teach in the future.
Teaching Argument, Analysis and Transactional Writing
Too often these days, it seems that “argument” gets confused with “arguing,” with the goal being to prove
Teaching Creative Writing
“Tell me a story!”
About the Teaching Writing Specialization
This specialization will provide learners with proven methods to improve the writing of students of all ages, in all situations, including K through University classrooms as well as homeschooling, tutoring, in business and the private sector. In four courses and a final project, you’ll learn effective theories and practices to teach writing that you can adapt to your own teaching situation and needs. You’ll learn how to teach writing as process, how to reach even the most reluctant writers, how to help students construct specific texts and make the reading/writing connection, and how to respond to and assess student writing in ways that are meaningful to both teacher and student. If you use writing in your teaching, or want to, this specialization will provide you with tools and practices you can use with your students right away.
