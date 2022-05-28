About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any teaching situation, who want to use writing in their teaching.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to teach a variety of writing forms, including argument, personal writing and creative writing.

  • How to connect reading and writing in teaching your students.

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching Creative Writing
  • Teaching Reading and Writing
  • Teaching Personal Writing
  • Teaching Argument
Course 3 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Teaching Personal Writing

7 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Reading/Writing Connection

6 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Teaching Argument, Analysis and Transactional Writing

9 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Teaching Creative Writing

10 videos (Total 46 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

About the Teaching Writing Specialization

Teaching Writing

Frequently Asked Questions

