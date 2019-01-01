Mark Farrington is the Associate Program Director of the MA in Teaching Writing program at Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Farrington has taught at Johns Hopkins since 1998, first in the MA in Writing program before becoming director of the new Teaching Writing program in 2016. His areas of special interest are teaching composition and fiction writing. He has been a member of the advisory board of the Northern Virginia Writing Project, an affiliate of the National Writing Project. Along with numerous short stories, he has published several articles on the teaching of writing, most notably in the NWP Quarterly and Voice. Three times he received the MA in Writing Program’s Outstanding Teaching Award and has also received the Outstanding Faculty Award from the Advanced Academic Programs. Farrington has an MFA in fiction writing from George Mason University, and a BA in English and American Literature from Colby College, graduating cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. A native of New England, Farrington now lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife Christina and their springer spaniel Maddie.