Course 4 of 5 in the
Teaching Writing Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Best practices for responding to student writing.

  • Strategies and techniques for teaching revision.

  • Theories and strategies for assessing student writing.

Skills you will gain

  • Involving students in assessment
  • Responding to Student Writing
  • Assessing Writing
  • Teaching Revision
This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Responding to Student Writing

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Teaching Revision

7 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Evaluating, Assessing and Grading Student Writing

10 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Involving Students in Responding, Grading and Assessment

6 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

About the Teaching Writing Specialization

Teaching Writing

