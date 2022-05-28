When writers write, readers respond. Responding to student writing gives teachers one of the most meaningful avenues to help students learn and grow. In this module, learners will identify best practices in effectively responding to student writing. You will also define revision, identify how revision differs from editing, and examine strategies for teaching students how to engage in effective revision. Finally, because writing can also be used for testing, and because all students learn in increments over time, learners will identify a number of strategies for evaluating and assessing student writing, both for individual writings and a student writer’s progress over a period of time. Learners will also consider ways to involve students in both the responding and assessment processes. At the conclusion of this course, learners will have a toolbox full of strategies and practices for these three significant components of any writing class: responding to, revising and assessing student writing.
About this Course
This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.
What you will learn
Best practices for responding to student writing.
Strategies and techniques for teaching revision.
Theories and strategies for assessing student writing.
Skills you will gain
- Involving students in assessment
- Responding to Student Writing
- Assessing Writing
- Teaching Revision
This course is designed for current or future teachers, in any situation, who use or want to use writing with their students.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Responding to Student Writing
It’s interesting to consider the verbs we often use to describe what we teachers do with a batch of student papers. We have papers to “grade;” papers to “correct.” Seldom do we say that we have a batch of papers we need to “respond to.” And yet it’s through our responses that students can best learn and grow. That doesn’t always happen; if you’ve taught before, you’ve probably had the experience of giving back papers on which you’ve worked hard to provide responses and instructions, only to watch your students take the papers you’re returning and turn right to the grade, ignoring everything else you’ve written. In this module, we’ll identify strategies for responding to student writing so that students will first of all, read and understand your comments, and then be able to use those comments for learning and growth. We’ll look at different ways to respond to student writing, including through conferences and peer review, and we’ll even consider effective ways to respond to students’ use of grammar. At the end of this module, you’ll reflect on how you might apply your learning to your own teaching situation.
Teaching Revision
Verbs are interesting to consider when thinking of revision, too. In your classes, do (or will) you “require” revision? Will you “allow” revision? Will you “teach” revision? We might do all of these at some point, but the most challenging task – and the one that might be most valuable – is “teaching” revision. In this module, learners will identify what constitutes revision, particularly how revision differs from editing, and will examine strategies for teaching revision to their students. They will practice a variety of approaches to revision and reflect on how they might encourage revision in their classes.
Evaluating, Assessing and Grading Student Writing
A confession: I love to read what my students write; I love to try and help them make that writing better. I hate having to put a grade on their writing – and yet, I am required to do so. In this module, learners will identify strategies for evaluating and assessing student writing. They will examine the nature of rubrics, and how learning objectives connect to both assignments and assessments. They’ll identify the portfolio system of writing assessment and evaluate its benefits and challenges. They’ll reflect on their own feelings about grading student writing and identify a grading system they believe would be fair and workable in their classes.
Involving Students in Responding, Grading and Assessment
It’s been said that if you really want to know if you’ve learned something, teach it to someone else. In this module, learners will identify strategies for engaging students in practices most often reserved for only teachers, from having students engage in peer review to involving students in how an assignment might be assessed. They’ll identify ways that students, through reflection, can assess their own learning and identify areas of growth. They’ll reflect on their own learning throughout this course and create a plan for bringing aspects of that learning into their classrooms.
About the Teaching Writing Specialization
This specialization will provide learners with proven methods to improve the writing of students of all ages, in all situations, including K through University classrooms as well as homeschooling, tutoring, in business and the private sector. In four courses and a final project, you’ll learn effective theories and practices to teach writing that you can adapt to your own teaching situation and needs. You’ll learn how to teach writing as process, how to reach even the most reluctant writers, how to help students construct specific texts and make the reading/writing connection, and how to respond to and assess student writing in ways that are meaningful to both teacher and student. If you use writing in your teaching, or want to, this specialization will provide you with tools and practices you can use with your students right away.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Do I need to take these courses in any order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.