About this Course

25,749 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to become a better reader of your own writing

  • Apply the E-D-I-T framework

  • Identify uselessly accurate information

  • Create multiple ways to communicate the same data

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasion
  • Creativity
  • Writing
  • Time management
  • Editing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Editing and Empathy

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min), 15 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Uselessly Accurate

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Writer→Reader

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Feedback Loops

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 23 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: REVISING

View all reviews

About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization

Good with Words: Writing and Editing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder