This fourth and final course in the “Good with Words: Writing and Editing” series will help you master perhaps the most important step in the writing process: revising. You’ll learn about the difference between editing and proofreading. You’ll practice “un-numbing the numbers” so that data and statistics you use are clear and compelling. And you’ll be introduced to a framework for giving and receiving feedback that helpfully systematizes what should be cut and what should be kept from each draft.
This course is part of the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Learn how to become a better reader of your own writing
Apply the E-D-I-T framework
Identify uselessly accurate information
Create multiple ways to communicate the same data
Skills you will gain
- Persuasion
- Creativity
- Writing
- Time management
- Editing
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Editing and Empathy
This week, we will focus on becoming better readers of our own writing.
Uselessly Accurate
This week, we will focus on eliminating uselessly accurate information.
Writer→Reader
This week, we will focus on how to better communicate statistics.
Feedback Loops
This week, we will focus on improving the reading inputs that affect our writing output.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.94%
- 4 stars12.74%
- 3 stars2.31%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: REVISING
I t\n\nw\n\na\n\ns\n\nr\n\ne\n\na\n\nl\n\nl\n\ny\n\na\n\nw\n\ne\n\ns\n\no\n\nm\n\ne\n\n.
I am now with writing and editing skills. Thank you, Professor Berry.
Hands down one o the best courses of Coursera. Highly encouraged to enroll!
Excellent course. Professor Barry brings English to life through engaging lectures and video presentations, to recommended readings, the course flows.
About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Perhaps the most important thing students and professionals of all kinds can do to improve their effectiveness is embrace the following advice: become good with words.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.