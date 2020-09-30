DT
Jan 20, 2022
Well done. Now that I have completed all 4 courses, I am as excited to use some of these concepts as I was to learn them. Professor Barry is awesome in his approach.
KZ
Jul 9, 2020
A wonderful course. It has opened my eyes to the power of editing and has given me the tools to maximize the impacts of my revisions of the final writing product.
By Iryna L•
Sep 30, 2020
Although the course was meant for law students, I enjoyed it greatly as an English learner, too. The course did not simply teach the participants which words or cunstructions are better for writing; it also covered concepts and ideas helping learn how to work more productively and effeciently, how to manage your time and writing process. I found this course, as well as the whole specialization, extremely useful.
By ASISHA J•
Sep 25, 2020
I've been trying so hard to find a course on editing and revision. Finally, success! There was a lot to take in, plenty of good information. The examples, the exercises, everything was wonderful. This was possibly the most useful course of this specialization. Thanks!
By Eduardo J K•
Nov 29, 2020
O curso é incrível. Conteúdo interessante, apresentado de forma didática e leve. O professor é didático e engajado. Apesar de ser dedicado a alunos do curso de Direito da Universidade de Michigan, pode ser aplicado a qualquer área do conhecimento. As dicas sobre o uso da língua inglesa são muito boas e proveitosas. Recomendo este curso para todos(as) que desejam escrever de forma persuasiva.
By Donna C•
May 6, 2021
Wonderful learning experience. Professor Barry presents his lessons in such a simple formula that it would be difficult to forget these concepts. Besides, I have already started to use some of them and I plan to review the lessons as well.
By SureshKumar•
Sep 8, 2020
I have learned how to write and edit with practical examples.
The course is good to learn and practice, I am so grateful to Prof. Patrick Barry and Coursera.
By Michele E B d S•
Sep 11, 2020
Best specialization on writing I've ever taken!
By Jorge G•
Sep 15, 2020
Professor Barry's essays are an excellent addition for this course; reading them helped me see how to apply many concepts I learned throughout this specialization, including the nuance moves and punctuation best practices. Useful way of summing up what being good with words involves.
By Hanan B A•
Oct 12, 2020
Such a brilliant course, really! It didn't just help me with writing and editing, but it also helped me develop as a person. Professor Barry made everything enjoyable, and he made me love writing more. I Highly recommend it!
By Kat Z•
Jul 10, 2020
A wonderful course. It has opened my eyes to the power of editing and has given me the tools to maximize the impacts of my revisions of the final writing product.
By Saliu O•
Nov 13, 2020
Never knew learning could be so much fun. This course has really made me review and improve on my drafting and editing skills. Highly recommended
By Evaluation R•
Nov 23, 2020
NOOOOOO! I cant believe this course is over!!!! I Was looking forward to a week four! This course was FANTASTIC! Highly recommended.
By Erin K•
Mar 22, 2021
I am now with writing and editing skills. Thank you, Professor Berry.
By Prakash H•
Aug 30, 2020
Everyone must complete this specialization! A well structured course.
By ajenkins67@hotmail.com•
Feb 2, 2021
It was very good.I TAUGHT ME A LOT ABOUT WRITTING
By Stephen P•
Feb 4, 2021
I learned quite a lot in this course.
By K. S•
Oct 26, 2020
This program was well-organized and the information was well-presented by Mr. Patrick Barry. My previous colleges don't measure up to University of Michigan, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to learn from the best. If I achieve success someday with all that I learned here, credit will rightfully go to all who contributed to this program. I humbly thank you all.
By Elena•
Jan 7, 2021
Professor Barry structured a course that is really clear, engaging and easily understandable, and the touch he adds makes the lessons more stimulating and long-lasting.
It pushed me gently towards the need to better organize my professional writing in order to become a successful professional.
This course has been really helpful.
By Ha D•
Sep 9, 2021
The course is very helpful for both my professional and personal life. I get to improve my productivity, enjoy more readings and writings, and make a meaningful impact on my society just with the power of writing and editing. Big thanks to Professor Barry and Coursera!
By Priyanka S R•
Jul 28, 2021
It's an insightful, an apt with lots of developments in writing and editing course. The overall learning and specialization through this course have given me a lot of confidence to edit the pieces professionally and personally.
Thank you Professor Barry !!
By Kanatbek A•
May 14, 2021
Written simple, explained broadly, featured with old and new books (information) to combine the style! I rreally enjoyed and learned from this course, Thanks tutors and their assistance of the University of Michigan!
By Lovely D M•
Mar 24, 2022
Thanks Professor Barry for sharing every reference you have at your hands. It is helpful for me as a writer and teacher. I will be keeping in mind all these lessons. Thank you so much for this opportunity!
By Deborah T•
Jan 21, 2022
Well done. Now that I have completed all 4 courses, I am as excited to use some of these concepts as I was to learn them. Professor Barry is awesome in his approach.
By Mark L•
Mar 30, 2021
Excellent course. Professor Barry brings English to life through engaging lectures and video presentations, to recommended readings, the course flows.
By Coco S•
Apr 21, 2022
Great course, Prof. Barry is a fantastic teacher. I learned some genuinely useful techniques to help in my writing and editing tasks.
By GILBERTO M E•
Jul 17, 2020
Mr. Barry is a great teacher. He explained the whole "menu of concepts" clearly, warmly and well. I'm very satisfied with this course.