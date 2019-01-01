Profile

Patrick Barry

Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Bio

Patrick Barry is a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a visiting lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School and the UCLA School of Law. He is the author of several books on advocacy, including Good with Words: Writing and Editing, Notes on Nuance, and The Syntax of Sports. An All-American soccer player in college, Professor Barry earned his law degree from the University of Chicago, where he was a member of the Law Review and won both the Thomas R. Mulroy Prize in Appellate Advocacy and the Ann Barber Watson Prize for Outstanding Service. After law school, he completed a PhD in English from the University of Michigan, with a special focus on the theatrical aspects of Supreme Court confirmation hearings. During that time, he worked with other Michigan faculty to create Clinnect, a global network of legal clinics devoted to combatting human trafficking. He then did a dual clerkship in Las Vegas for The Hon. Jennifer A. Dorsey and The Hon. Andrew P. Gordon. Among his teaching awards are the Wayne Booth Prize for Excellence in Teaching, the Provost’s Innovation in Teaching Prize, and the Outstanding Research Mentor Award. In addition, he was recently selected as a faculty fellow by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’s Center for Educational Outreach and a Public Engagement Fellow by the Center for Academic Innovation. He also regularly works with law firms, state governments, and nonprofit organizations to improve their written and spoken advocacy.

Courses

Speaking and Presenting: Pitches and Persuasion

Speaking and Presenting: Poise

Writing and Editing: Drafting

Writing and Editing: Structure and Organization

Writing and Editing: Word Choice and Word Order

Writing and Editing: Revising

Speaking and Presenting: Tact

Speaking and Presenting: Conversation Starters

