About this Course

6,018 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience necessary

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to inspire people with a sense of "informed hope"

  • How to treat storytelling as an "entrepreneurial superpower"

  • How to expand your range of dynamic gestures and facial expressions

  • How to increase the creativity you bring to your next negotiation

Skills you will gain

  • Problem Solving
  • Dynamic Movement
  • Resilience
  • Optimism
  • Ingenuity
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience necessary

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 |Optimism: Vocabulary

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 | Optimism: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 | Dynamic: Vocabulary

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 | Dynamic: Studies & Exercises

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SPEAKING AND PRESENTING: PITCHES AND PERSUASION

View all reviews

About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization

Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder